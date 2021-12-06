Fancy island life? Shapinsay Development Trust want to hear from you

Have you ever considered life on a remote island?

Well today could be your lucky day.

The Shapinsay Development Trust is searching for a family to take up residence in a newly renovated home in the heart of the Orkney village.

The trust bought number nine, along with another house, for renovation as part of its five-year development plan to create affordable housing.

Officials are now searching for a family with two or more primary school-age children to take up residence and play a vital role in keeping the Shapinsay Community School staffed and thriving.

The three-bedroom property is available for rent for £500 per month and offers stunning sea views.

The property has an enclosed garden to the rear and two spacious living rooms with a playpark just a stone’s throw away.

Lisa-Marie Muir, from the Shapinsay Development Trust said: “We know there is a family out there who would be an ideal match for Number 9 and welcoming new children to the school would be a boost felt throughout our community.

“It may be that for some, the idea of moving to an island and adopting the unique lifestyle seems out of reach. But, with the way that people are working from home these days it really is easier than ever for someone to make the move.

“There were times, during the pandemic, where we wondered if we would ever get to this stage, but we are delighted to get to completion and finally be ready to rent the house out to a lovely family.”

Shapinsay Community School

The island school has two teachers, who have in the past impressed Education Scotland with their innovative practices and approaches.

They also earned a Gold award from SportScotland in 2018 for its commitment to sports.

Headteacher Emma Clements said welcoming new students through the gates would help keep the spirit of the school up.

“Shapinsay School provides a small school experience, but with big opportunities,” she said.

“We have small numbers in our classes, and we strive to give every child an individual experience, according to their needs.

“More children attending the school would mean that it is able to retain two primary classes going forward. The school is a big part of the community, taking part in community events. In turn, the community supports the school in many different ways.

“We encourage the children to become independent thinkers who are able to take real responsibility.”

The Island of Shapinsay

The island is home to more than 300 people, who form a strong and supporting community.

Shapinsay is located just 25 minutes away by ferry from the Orkney mainland.

After 6pm the development trust run a small boat service to allow for all the benefits of living on the mainland.

Each year the community comes together for many annual events from ceilidhs and dances, to bingo, coffee afternoons, drawing clubs and film clubs.

The big event of the year is the annual agricultural show held every August.

The island is also home to a range of historic sites, such as the 18th-century Balfour Castle.

Anyone interested in renting the property should contact letting agents D and H on 01856 872216 or email enquiries@dandhlaw.co.uk.