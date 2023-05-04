Police issue guidance for visitors travelling the NC500 during busy tourist season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Police issue guidance for visitors travelling the NC500 during busy tourist season

The NC500 is a major attraction however police are keen to advise people on how to travel the route responsibly.

By Ross Hempseed
The tourist season is expected to draw many visitors to the Highlands eager to travel the NC500. Image: Markus Stitz.
The tourist season is expected to draw many visitors to the Highlands eager to travel the NC500. Image: Markus Stitz.

In anticipation of a busy tourist season, Highlands police have issued guidance for people travelling along the NC500.

Consistently ranked as one of the most scenic road journeys in the world, the 516-mile NC500 is a big draw for tourists coming to the Highlands.

However, increased traffic can lead to issues such as congestion and poor driving along the route, which can negatively impact road usage.

Police in the Highlands say they are “saddened” by increased complaints relating to driving on the NC500.

Last year, during a busy summer season post-pandemic complaints were lodged by rural residents annoyed over the number of campervans setting up in their communities.

Campervans on the road near Durness.
The NC500 brings tourists including motorhomes and campervans to the Highlands which can lead to traffic problems along the route. Image: Andrew Cawley.

While communities appreciate the boost the NC500 brings to small towns, they are not so keen to welcome the few who bring litter, human waste and traffic problems to the region.

Over a recent weekend, police detected 25 speed-related offences along the NC500, several submitted to the procurator fiscal.

‘Safety is the number one priority for a good trip’

Therefore police have issued some helpful guidance for drivers/visitors travelling along the NC500.

  • Many roads are classified as rural roads so prepare can be winding, you never know what might be round the corner.
  • Drive at a speed that doesn’t affect your decision-making ability – this could be well below the speed limit as well as reduce speed in approach to urban areas.
  • Watch out for blind summits and hidden dips.
  • Single-track roads are only wide enough for one vehicle so look out for passing place signage.
  • Allow yourself enough time and space to move either into a passing place or off the road.
  • Be prepared for pedestrians, horse riders, cyclists, farm livestock or wild animals moving from one side of the road to the other.
  • Expect the unexpected as you might think you know the road, but conditions and other traffic are always changing.

Craig Mills, head of operations for NC500 Ltd, said: “Our message to all visitors is that safety is the number one priority for a good trip on the NC500.

“Not only is it about driving on tricky roads in ways that don’t risk accidents; it’s also about being courteous to other road users, particularly people who live and work in local communities along the route.”

To keep updated with the locations of mobile safety cameras in the Highlands visit their website.

Road rage: What locals think about NC500’s impact on their quiet Highland roads

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
3
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Row over bus access to Aberdeen bus station Picture shows; FlixBus managing director Andreas Schorling. don't know. Supplied by Media House International Date; Unknown
Bus battle leaves budget operator out on the streets in Aberdeen
4
4
A rescue helicopter that was called to the incident involving an oil rig worker in Shetland
Oil rig worker airlifted by helicopter following injury west of Shetland
5
Kisimul Castle as seen from Castlebay, Isle of Barra. Image: DC Thomson
Outrage after police arrest man for emptying motorhome ‘cassette’ into river on Barra
6
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Five people have been arrested and convicted for their part in drugs offences and organised crime in Aberdeen. In 2020, officers from North East Division?s Organised Crime Unit launched Operation Dismantle, targeting a criminal group involved in county lines and organised crime. Over a six-month period, between February and July 2020, officers pieced together evidence of a county line supply of crack cocaine and heroin from London to Aberdeen, at addresses predominantly throughout Aberdeen City Centre and Rosemount Picture shows; From left: Gavion Smith and Zamar Green. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen organised crime group dismantled by anti-drugs operation
7
Rosehill Roundabout closed for 12 nights. Image: Google Maps
Disruption expected as Aberdeen roundabout closes for overnight resurfacing
8
The Royal Hotel in Thurso.
New owner’s plans to renovate 105-bedroom Highlands hotel
9
Photograph by Sandy McCook, Inverness 26th April '14 The York Day Hospital on the site of the Royal Northern Infirmary in Inverness.
NHS Highland issues warning after scabies outbreak at Inverness hospital
10
Work has started on the demolition of the community centre in Aberdeen's Leadside Road.
End of an eyesore: Derelict Aberdeen community centre finally demolished… 25 YEARS after its…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]