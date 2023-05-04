Police issue guidance for visitors travelling the NC500 during busy tourist season

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

In anticipation of a busy tourist season, Highlands police have issued guidance for people travelling along the NC500.

Consistently ranked as one of the most scenic road journeys in the world, the 516-mile NC500 is a big draw for tourists coming to the Highlands.

However, increased traffic can lead to issues such as congestion and poor driving along the route, which can negatively impact road usage.

Police in the Highlands say they are “saddened” by increased complaints relating to driving on the NC500.

Last year, during a busy summer season post-pandemic complaints were lodged by rural residents annoyed over the number of campervans setting up in their communities.

While communities appreciate the boost the NC500 brings to small towns, they are not so keen to welcome the few who bring litter, human waste and traffic problems to the region.

Over a recent weekend, police detected 25 speed-related offences along the NC500, several submitted to the procurator fiscal.

‘Safety is the number one priority for a good trip’

Therefore police have issued some helpful guidance for drivers/visitors travelling along the NC500.

Many roads are classified as rural roads so prepare can be winding, you never know what might be round the corner.

Drive at a speed that doesn’t affect your decision-making ability – this could be well below the speed limit as well as reduce speed in approach to urban areas.

Watch out for blind summits and hidden dips.

Single-track roads are only wide enough for one vehicle so look out for passing place signage.

Allow yourself enough time and space to move either into a passing place or off the road.

Be prepared for pedestrians, horse riders, cyclists, farm livestock or wild animals moving from one side of the road to the other.

Expect the unexpected as you might think you know the road, but conditions and other traffic are always changing.

Craig Mills, head of operations for NC500 Ltd, said: “Our message to all visitors is that safety is the number one priority for a good trip on the NC500.

“Not only is it about driving on tricky roads in ways that don’t risk accidents; it’s also about being courteous to other road users, particularly people who live and work in local communities along the route.”

To keep updated with the locations of mobile safety cameras in the Highlands visit their website.