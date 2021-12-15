Donations box at Highland church broken into twice in two weeks

An error occurred. Please try again.

Volunteers running a historic church in Cromarty have said they will not be put off opening the building to the public despite two break-ins to a donations box in as many weeks.

The first raid took place on December 1 with a small amount of money believed to have been taken.

Police were called, however, the donations box was again broken into on December 11.

Cromarty East Church has now removed the box.

It is not clear yet if the incidents are linked.

Disappointment at break-ins

Volunteer David Alston said that, at this time of year, the amount of cash in the box would have been low.

He expressed his sadness at the incidents.

Mr Alston said: “It is disappointing that this has happened.

“We are certainly determined that this won’t stop us opening the church in the future.

“We now need to try and look to the future and how we take donations. In a sense that is an issue anyway as people are carrying far less cash.

“All the churches owned by Historic Churches Scotland will perhaps need to look at ways in which they take donations, perhaps looking towards taking contactless donations.”

Police have removed some items to assist with their inquiries in identifying those responsible.

Church steeped in history

The church’s origins date back to the medieval period, and it is a Category A-listed building.

The surrounding walled graveyard is B-listed.

Decay and damp threatened the survival of the church in 2006 before funding in excess of £1.3 million was found.

‘This has not deterred the volunteers’

Despite the setback, volunteers have stressed that the church will remain open to visitors.

Mr Alston continued: “We have removed the donations box. Certainly, in the immediate future, we will keep the church open.

“People can always get in touch and donate if they want to contribute to keeping the church open to the public.

“This has not deterred the volunteers. Not at all.”

Police appeal for information

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of the theft of money from a donation tin and damage to a premises on Church Street, Cromarty, on Wednesday December 1 2021.

“On Sunday December 12, we received a report of a further theft of money from a donation tin and damage caused to the same premises.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 1647 of December 12 2021.”

