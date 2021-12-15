Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Donations box at Highland church broken into twice in two weeks

By Chris MacLennan
December 15, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 15, 2021, 3:55 pm
David Alston of Cromarty East church which has had its donations box stolen twice in recent weeks.
David Alston of Cromarty East church which has had its donations box stolen twice in recent weeks.

Volunteers running a historic church in Cromarty have said they will not be put off opening the building to the public despite two break-ins to a donations box in as many weeks.

The first raid took place on December 1 with a small amount of money believed to have been taken.

Police were called, however, the donations box was again broken into on December 11.

Cromarty East Church has now removed the box.

It is not clear yet if the incidents are linked.

Police are probing the thefts from Cromarty East Church

Disappointment at break-ins

Volunteer David Alston said that, at this time of year, the amount of cash in the box would have been low.

He expressed his sadness at the incidents.

Mr Alston said: “It is disappointing that this has happened.

“We are certainly determined that this won’t stop us opening the church in the future.

“We now need to try and look to the future and how we take donations. In a sense that is an issue anyway as people are carrying far less cash.

“All the churches owned by Historic Churches Scotland will perhaps need to look at ways in which they take donations, perhaps looking towards taking contactless donations.”

Police have removed some items to assist with their inquiries in identifying those responsible.

Church steeped in history

The church’s origins date back to the medieval period, and it is a Category A-listed building.

The surrounding walled graveyard is B-listed.

Decay and damp threatened the survival of the church in 2006 before funding in excess of £1.3 million was found.

‘This has not deterred the volunteers’

Despite the setback, volunteers have stressed that the church will remain open to visitors.

Mr Alston continued: “We have removed the donations box. Certainly, in the immediate future, we will keep the church open.

“People can always get in touch and donate if they want to contribute to keeping the church open to the public.

“This has not deterred the volunteers. Not at all.”

The church is popular with visitors

Police appeal for information

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of the theft of money from a donation tin and damage to a premises on Church Street, Cromarty, on Wednesday  December 1 2021.

“On Sunday December 12, we received a report of a further theft of money from a donation tin and damage caused to the same premises.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 1647 of December 12 2021.”

