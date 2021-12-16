Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Maps didn’t show boulder which grounded chemical tanker near Skye

By Daniel Boal
December 16, 2021, 6:20 pm Updated: December 16, 2021, 6:30 pm
Chemical tanker ran aground after it hit boulder
Chemical tanker ran aground after it hit boulder

A chemical tanker ran aground after hitting a boulder near the Skye bridge that was missed in local mapping surveys, a report has said.

The 93-metre long Key Bora, which was transporting fish oil and rapeseed oil from Denmark, hit a boulder as it made its final approach to Kyleakin Pier. 

Rupturing its hull in the collision, the vessel took on water and ran aground for about 12 minutes before re-floating.

A report conducted by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) stated no injuries or pollution occurred as a result of the March 28, 2020 incident.

It was the first time the vessel had arrived at the pier and it was hoped its arrival would coincide with low water.

However, the grounding occurred due to locally produced survey data not showing the obstruction near the pier.

‘Data appeared to be reliable’

In the report, the MAIB said: “This survey data appeared to the crew to be reliable and accurate, so was preferred to the electronic chart display and information system (ECDIS) data, which did show the obstruction.

“This investigation also identified safety management issues at Mowi’s Kyleakin facility, including that the Port Marine Safety Code was not fully implemented.

“The passage plan needs to be based on the most accurate hydrographic information available; advice should be sought or the ‘most dangerous’ data used if there is a conflict.

“ECDIS safety features should be utilised to warn of danger ahead.

“The Port Marine Safety Code provides important guidance to assure safe maritime operations in ports and harbours.”

Following the report several safety recommendations have been made to Mowi to keep the Kyleakin facility up to safety code requirements.

They have also suggested upgrading the area to a statutory harbour authority.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal