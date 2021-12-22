Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rail services face cutdown in capacity amidst staff absences

By Michelle Henderson
December 22, 2021, 10:51 am
Scotrail services running to Aberdeen and Inverness will see a reduction in carriages after a staff member on-board fell ill.
Commuters in the north and north-east are facing a reduction in capacity numbers due to staff absences.

ScotRail services operating between the central belt, Inverness and Aberdeen today will be formed of three carriages instead of four.

Officials have confirmed the changes were implemented as a “member of on-train staff being taken ill.”

Meanwhile, services operating on the Highland Main Line are facing disruption until 11am due to a signalling fault between Dalwhimmie and Kingussie.

Commuters have been warned to expect delays of up to 10 minutes as services begin to return to normal.

All passengers are being advised to plan ahead as the country navigates through a surge of the Omicron variant.

In a statement published on their website, ScotRail officials said: “Sorry this train has fewer carriages than normal. Because of physical distancing, customers may want to plan to travel on an alternative service.”

What services are affected?

ScotRail’s 3:08pm services from Glasgow Queen Street to Inverness will see a reduction in carriages, with the 6:50pm service departing from Edinburgh to the Highland capital suffering the safe fate.

In the north-east, passengers travelling between Edinburgh and Aberdeen are being warned to expect a reduction in capacity.

The 4:04pm service from Aberdeen to Edinburgh and the 7:31pm return service to Aberdeen will be formed of just three carriages.

