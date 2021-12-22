Rail services face cutdown in capacity amidst staff absences

An error occurred. Please try again.

Commuters in the north and north-east are facing a reduction in capacity numbers due to staff absences.

ScotRail services operating between the central belt, Inverness and Aberdeen today will be formed of three carriages instead of four.

Officials have confirmed the changes were implemented as a “member of on-train staff being taken ill.”

Meanwhile, services operating on the Highland Main Line are facing disruption until 11am due to a signalling fault between Dalwhimmie and Kingussie.

⚠️ NEW: We’ve been advised by @NetworkRailSCOT of a signalling issue between Dalwhinnie and Kingussie. Train running in this areas will be subject to delay. ^Paul pic.twitter.com/UPRE33ZdZn — ScotRail (@ScotRail) December 22, 2021

Commuters have been warned to expect delays of up to 10 minutes as services begin to return to normal.

All passengers are being advised to plan ahead as the country navigates through a surge of the Omicron variant.

In a statement published on their website, ScotRail officials said: “Sorry this train has fewer carriages than normal. Because of physical distancing, customers may want to plan to travel on an alternative service.”

What services are affected?

ScotRail’s 3:08pm services from Glasgow Queen Street to Inverness will see a reduction in carriages, with the 6:50pm service departing from Edinburgh to the Highland capital suffering the safe fate.

In the north-east, passengers travelling between Edinburgh and Aberdeen are being warned to expect a reduction in capacity.

The 4:04pm service from Aberdeen to Edinburgh and the 7:31pm return service to Aberdeen will be formed of just three carriages.