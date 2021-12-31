Organisers announce return of Snowman Rally in 2022

An error occurred. Please try again.

A hugely popular car rally will return to the Highlands next year.

The “world class” Snowman Rally will roar into the Highlands on March 5 for the first time in two years.

It forms the inaugural stage of the KNC Scottish Rally Championship, which can have up to 100 entrants.

The rally was one of the last events to run in 2020 before the pandemic took hold, then in 2021 members were forced to hold a virtual event.

Highland Car Club say they are delighted to bring the 43-mile event back in-person.

Andy Jardine, clerk of the course, said the team has their fingers crossed the event will go ahead in 2022.

He said: “We’re hopeful that things won’t get any worse, even if they remain the same as they are at the moment we should still be able to run the event.

“I’m excited and fairly confident that things will be OK, I think there’s a bit demand among competitors to get back out rallying.”

The Snowman Rally has been running for over 60 years, but this year it is moving to a new home at the Black Isle Showground, near Muir of Ord.

The new venue gives the rally organisers new opportunities and, more importantly, is a larger space for drivers and spectators to be socially distanced.

‘They’re dead keen to get out’

Since it was announced that the 2022 event had the go-ahead, comments from excited fans have been flooding in.

The Snowman Rally attracts thousands of spectators each year from across Scotland and further afield, not all of whom are motor enthusiasts.

Mr Jardine said: “It reaches a wide range of people, it’s just one of these events that’s engrained in the Highlands, people know when it’s on and they all want to come out and watch the rally cars.”

There will be two large spectator areas at the event to ensure everyone can get in on the action.

“We’re expecting it to be a popular event,” said Mr Jardine.

“I think there’s an appetite out there among the locals too. It’s a great family day out, the competitors love it because it’s the first rally of the year so they’re all fiddling away with their cars already, they’re dead keen to get out.”