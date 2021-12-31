Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Organisers announce return of Snowman Rally in 2022

By Michelle Henderson and Lauren Robertson
December 31, 2021, 4:02 pm Updated: December 31, 2021, 4:15 pm
The 2021 instalment of the Snowman Rally was cancelled and replaced with a virtual event
A hugely popular car rally will return to the Highlands next year.

The “world class” Snowman Rally will roar into the Highlands on March 5 for the first time in two years.

It forms the inaugural stage of the KNC Scottish Rally Championship, which can have up to 100 entrants.

The rally was one of the last events to run in 2020 before the pandemic took hold, then in 2021 members were forced to hold a virtual event.

Highland Car Club say they are delighted to bring the 43-mile event back in-person.

Andy Jardine, clerk of the course, said the team has their fingers crossed the event will go ahead in 2022.

He said: “We’re hopeful that things won’t get any worse, even if they remain the same as they are at the moment we should still be able to run the event.

“I’m excited and fairly confident that things will be OK, I think there’s a bit demand among competitors to get back out rallying.”

The Snowman Rally has been running for over 60 years, but this year it is moving to a new home at the Black Isle Showground, near Muir of Ord.

The new venue gives the rally organisers new opportunities and, more importantly, is a larger space for drivers and spectators to be socially distanced.

‘They’re dead keen to get out’

Since it was announced that the 2022 event had the go-ahead, comments from excited fans have been flooding in.

The Snowman Rally attracts thousands of spectators each year from across Scotland and further afield, not all of whom are motor enthusiasts.

Mr Jardine said: “It reaches a wide range of people, it’s just one of these events that’s engrained in the Highlands, people know when it’s on and they all want to come out and watch the rally cars.”

There will be two large spectator areas at the event to ensure everyone can get in on the action.

“We’re expecting it to be a popular event,” said Mr Jardine.

“I think there’s an appetite out there among the locals too. It’s a great family day out, the competitors love it because it’s the first rally of the year so they’re all fiddling away with their cars already, they’re dead keen to get out.”

