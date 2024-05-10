‘Failing Fort William’: Five of town’s buildings reach crisis point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Failing Fort William’: Five of town’s buildings reach crisis point

Parent raises fears over secondary school as water runs down walls and cladding falls from roof.

By Louise Glen
Tweedale and Lochaber House
Former council offices turned in to flats, which are showing decay despite recent refurbishment. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Pupils, former pupils and parents of Lochaber High School have said they are concerned that the fabric of the building is failing, in spite of a £23 million investment over the last few years.

The school is one of several buildings in and around Fort William that have not survived well in one of the UK’s wettest towns.

One parent told us that she believed the school would urgently need attention after “clumps” of cladding on the building facade were “sticking out” and were in “dire need of repair”.

The mum said she, and a number of parents, had raised issues about the damp conditions in the school with local councillors.

Lochaber High School
Parents have raised concerns over the condition of Lochaber High School. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Safety fears over cladding

She fears the cladding at the school – built in 1960, and refurbished in 2010 – appears to have become dislodged falls off into the school grounds and onto a pupil.

Not wanting to be named in case she was branded a “trouble-maker”, the mum said: “Anyone who looks up at the school will see it is a disaster waiting to happen.

“Something is not right – but I don’t think anyone is taking me seriously.”

Her son, who is in fifth year at the school added: “The classrooms are already damp and cold, and it isn’t the best place for me, for learning.”

Angus MacDonald from Fort William
Fort William councillor Angus MacDonald with the former Highland Council offices in Fort William which are showing decay despite recent refurbishment. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The update comes after Highland Council announced a wave of investment in school across the region.

Yesterday, we announced the 22 schools that will receive a share of £2 billion as the council upgrades facilities.

Lochaber High was not on the list.

Councillor Angus MacDonald, Fort William and Ardnamurchan ward, said the school is only one example of the sheer lack of investment in Fort William’s public realm and social housing.

He believes that failing buildings in Fort William are heading to a “crisis point” for residents.

The councillor said: “People in Fort William deserve better. Public money spent on buildings should last.

“In Fort William we have prime examples of buildings that will not last, and people being forced to live in housing that are not, frankly, fit for purpose.”

School’s ongoing problems

A quick glance at the imposing Lochaber High School shows that despite almost £23 million spent on the building since 2009, it still has ongoing problems.

It appears cladding has been dislodged from the top of the school, and parents have told us there is water “running down” the exterior walls.

Former pupil Duncan Macpherson, now an Inverness councillor, said: “£23 million of taxpayers money spent on Lochaber High School – yet it’s already in a poor condition and appears to be poorly maintained with leaking pipes and cladding falling off where the prevailing southwestern wind and rain hit the school building.”

The four other buildings ‘in need of upgrades’.

Belford Hospital

Belford Hospital is failing – and locals have marched on the high street in a bid to get the Scottish Government to release funding to secure its future.

Until the ground is broken, locals are determined to hold the government’s feet to the fire.

The campaign group, Back the Belford,  will continue to keep the pressure to deliver a replacement for the Belford.

Belford Hospital
Belford Hospital, Fort William. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The group is demanding the Scottish Government:

  • Announce and commit to a timetable for the Belford Hospital replacement
  • Provide adequate funding to make sure they don’t miss any more deadlines to start the build
  • Provide greater transparency on the service model and why seemingly key services – such as a maternity unit, a high dependency unit, a permanent MRI scanner and an endoscopy unit are missing from the plan

Tweeddale House and Lochaber House

The former council buildings, Tweeddale House and Lochaber House on Fort William’s High Street were refurbished in 2017.

Tenants started moving into new homes the same year heralded by former Lochaber area chairman Andrew Baxter. 

Almost £8 million was spent providing the 37 new flats – that’s a cost of more than £213k per property.

The development was complete by October 2022 – but the flats are already showing signs of wear from the constant battering from the elements.

The Plantation

The Plantation estate is part-owned by Highland Council, Lochaber Housing Association and private owners.

It was recently “upgraded” but problems remain.

House in the plantation
The Plantation area has been beset with problems, including this house that was set on fire. Image Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

One resident said: “You are a different breed of human if you can live in The Planny.

“I have been here for eight years in a damp and mouldy house, and there is not one single day that I do not regret moving from Claggan.”

Nevis Centre

The Nevis Centre is Fort William’s largest indoor venue and is home to the town’s biggest gigs and best children’s parties.

But after years of huge heating bills and leaking roofs, has the building reached the end of its natural life?

Entrance of the Nevis Centre, Fort William
The Nevis Centre in Fortwilliam which some have described as being ‘unfit for purpose’. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

In regard to the school, a spokeswoman for Highland Council said: “The council seeks to prioritise investment in schools based upon an assessment of their current and future condition and suitability, together with an assessment of capacity and future school roll pressures.

“Our aim is to ensure that we can bring all of our schools up to a condition and suitability of B/B standard or better, and that our schools that already meet this standard continue to do so.”

The B/B standard refers to a Scottish Government classification for school buildings.

“Where investment is proposed for any given school then we will be liaising with and consulting with key consultees, including teaching and other staff and parent councils.”

We’d like to hear what you think. Are there any other buildings in Fort Wiliam that need to be improved? 

