Forecasters issue yellow warning for wind in the Highlands and Islands

By Michelle Henderson
January 1, 2022, 9:27 am Updated: January 1, 2022, 12:14 pm
Residents on the west coast are being warned to expect disruption to transport services as forecasters issue yellow weather warning for strong winds.
Residents on the west coast are waking up to a blustery start to the New Year as forecasters warn of high winds.

The Met Office has imposed a yellow weather warning for wind across the west coast of the Highlands and Islands region.

Households in the Outer Hebrides are expected to see gusts of up to 75mph between 10am until 5pm today.

Forecasters are warning of potential disruption to transport services as drivers are warned to take care on the roads.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Severe gales this morning will persist for several hours before wind slowly begins to ease a little later this afternoon.

“Gusts of 70 to 75 miles per hour are possible in a few places, most likely over parts of the Outer Hebrides.”

When and where will the warnings be in effect?

The weather conditions will affect the Western Isles and parts of Skye for the duration of the afternoon.

Disruption is expected to road, air and ferry services followed by difficult conditions for road users.

Motorists crossing the Dornoch Bridge on the A9 Inverness to Wick trunk road and the Skye Bridge are also being warned to drive with care as strong winds batter the coast.

Forecasters are also warning households to brace for a potential loss of power due to the conditions, as coastal towns look set to endure rough seas and large waves due to the conditions.

