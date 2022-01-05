Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Met Office issues further yellow warning for snow

By Ross Hempseed
January 5, 2022, 11:00 am Updated: January 5, 2022, 12:07 pm
Snow expected over higher ground making driving conditions potentially hazardous. Picture by Sandy McCook.
More snow is expected in the central Highlands tomorrow, with the Met Office issuing a further yellow warning.

Forecasters were already expecting snow in the north and Western Isles on Friday, but now expect more of the white stuff to arrive from 10am tomorrow, January 6.

The yellow warning covers most of the Cairngorms National Park, and is in place until 4pm.

The snow will likely affect driving conditions on the A9 Inverness to Perth road which skirts the Cairngorms and is a vital travel route between Inverness and Central Scotland.

Many places are likely to see around one to two hours of snowfall which will accumulate into slushy patches.

However, higher areas above 1,300 ft can expect up to six inches of snow which could create hazardous conditions on the hills.

Another yellow weather warning issued

The Met Office has also warned that strong winds over higher ground may whip up falling snow creating hazardous blizzard-like conditions.

This new warning is in addition to the warning for December 7, which warns of snow and ice across the west coast of Scotland including the Western Isles.

It comes after sections of the A9 were gridlocked yesterday due to tricky conditions near the Raigmore Interchange.

Snow ploughs and gritters are patrolling roads to clear the way and minimise traffic disruption.

The wintry weather over the past few days has left hundreds without power across the north and north-east.

The weather is expected to improve over the weekend with the yellow weather warning stopping at around 11 am on December 7.

