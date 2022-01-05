Met Office issues further yellow warning for snow

An error occurred. Please try again.

More snow is expected in the central Highlands tomorrow, with the Met Office issuing a further yellow warning.

Forecasters were already expecting snow in the north and Western Isles on Friday, but now expect more of the white stuff to arrive from 10am tomorrow, January 6.

The yellow warning covers most of the Cairngorms National Park, and is in place until 4pm.

The snow will likely affect driving conditions on the A9 Inverness to Perth road which skirts the Cairngorms and is a vital travel route between Inverness and Central Scotland.

Many places are likely to see around one to two hours of snowfall which will accumulate into slushy patches.

However, higher areas above 1,300 ft can expect up to six inches of snow which could create hazardous conditions on the hills.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Snow across the high ground of Scotland and northern England

Thursday 1000-1600 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/bpmWde9PkB — Met Office (@metoffice) January 5, 2022

Another yellow weather warning issued

The Met Office has also warned that strong winds over higher ground may whip up falling snow creating hazardous blizzard-like conditions.

This new warning is in addition to the warning for December 7, which warns of snow and ice across the west coast of Scotland including the Western Isles.

It comes after sections of the A9 were gridlocked yesterday due to tricky conditions near the Raigmore Interchange.

Chilly start this morning! We still have 11 gritters out patrolling trunk roads across the NE of #Scotland! Please drive to conditions and #TakeCare if out! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/9X6r5FYCTY — BEAR NE Trunk Roads (@NETrunkRoads) January 5, 2022

Snow ploughs and gritters are patrolling roads to clear the way and minimise traffic disruption.

The wintry weather over the past few days has left hundreds without power across the north and north-east.

The weather is expected to improve over the weekend with the yellow weather warning stopping at around 11 am on December 7.