‘Is anything safe anymore?’: Spate of vehicle vandalism as wing mirrors snapped off and windows smashed in Wick

By Michelle Henderson
January 10, 2022, 7:17 am Updated: January 10, 2022, 1:15 pm
An investigation has been launched after around £5,000 worth of damage was caused to a number of vehicles in Wick.

Four vehicles parked within the yard of Richard’s Garage on Francis Street were left in a state of ruin after being targeted by vandals.

The windows of a Vauxhall Vectra, Vauxhall Corsa, Peugeot 207 and a Peugeot 206 were smashed and the wing mirrors ripped off during the attack which took place last month.

A wheel is also understood to have been removed from one of the vehicles, which were waiting to be picked up by customers.

The incident is understood to have happened between December 20 and 21.

Officials at the garage estimate the scale of the damage to exceed £5,000.

 

‘It’s just horrendous’

A spokeswoman for the garage said: “There have been four or five cars which have been vandalised. The windows have been smashed, the side mirrors have all been kicked off them and a wheel has been pinched off one of the vehicles. It’s just horrendous.

“It makes you wonder if anything is safe anymore.”

Police have now issued an appeal for information to aid in their investigations.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting the incident number NJ/2071.

