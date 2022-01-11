Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘We fully intend to reopen the unit’: Campaigners given assurances over future of minor injuries unit in Thurso

By Iain Grant
January 11, 2022, 6:31 pm
The minor injuries unit at Dunbar Hospital in Thurso has been shut since the start of the pandemic due to stagffing shortages.
NHS bosses have made clear that medics are still on hand to deal with emergencies at a Highland hospital despite its casualty department being out of action.

Thurso’s Dunbar Hospital’s minor injury unit has been shut since the pandemic began because of staffing shortages.

Would-be patients instead have to go to A&E at at Caithness General, 20 miles away in Wick.

Earlier this week, health campaigners raised concerns the temporary closure might become permanent after noticing the signs for the unit had been covered up.

NHS Highland moved to reassure Caithness Health Action Team (Chat) that the closure is temporary, and that the unit will reopen when vacancies have been filled.

And now, the health board’s district manager for Caithness has also assured locals that emergencies will not be turned away at the Dunbar.

Christian Nicolson said: “Should someone with an injury turn up at the door, staff will do all they can to help and support.”

She explained the signs had been covered over to avoid “walk-ins”, particularly visitors to the area unaware that the unit is closed.

“We were having staffing issues prior to the outbreak of Covid which resulted in frequent ad-hoc closures,” Mrs Nicolson added.

“The requirement to staff at very short notice a Covid assessment centre with experienced staff with advanced skills exacerbated this issue in that we were looking at the same pool of staff who covered the unit.

Ron Gunn, of Chat, outside the Dunbar Hospital in Thurso. Picture: Sandy McCook

‘We fully intend to reopen the unit’

“For that reason the decision was taken in March 2020 to close it on a temporary basis.

“While that closure has been longer than expected, it is still the case that we fully intend to reopen the unit.

“While I cannot give a precise timescale at this point, please be reassured that we are doing all we can in the background to get to a point that we can reopen.”

Ron Gunn, vice-chairman of Chat, welcomed Mrs Nicolson’s assurances.

“We are, of course, happy that they are making clear that they wouldn’t turn folk away in an emergency,” he said.

“That is welcome but while we appreciate that they are short-staffed, we are continuing to press to get the unit back up and running on a 24/7 basis.”

Mr Gunn said the unit serves west Caithness and north Sutherland and the longer it remains closed, the more fears grow about its future.

He added: “We’re concerned managers could say that the area has managed without it for two years and decide to close it permanently.”

