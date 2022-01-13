Kirkwall lifeboat launched to assist stranded fishing vessel

An error occurred. Please try again.

A fishing vessel was towed back to safety after running aground near Orkney.

One man was onboard when he got into difficulties at about 4.30pm and raised the alarm with Shetland Coastguard.

Kirkwall RNLI was scrambled to the scene, and crews towed the 32ft boat back to Elwick Bay on Shapinsay.

With the vessel and crew member returned to shore safe, the lifeboat stood down at around 8pm.