Inverness bus services face disruption amidst staff shortages

Inverness commuters are being warned to prepare for disruption as Stagecoach endure further staff shortages.

Officials from Stagecoach Highland announced that due to short notice of drivers being forced to self-isolate, services across the city will be subject to delay or cancellation today.

Due to short notice of drivers self-isolating, please be advised that services within the Inverness area will be subject to delay or cancellation.

Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.

For live bus tracking, please download the Stagecoach bus app. pic.twitter.com/nPNDXWm0Vp — Stagecoach Highland (@StagecoachHLand) January 14, 2022

In a statement, Stagecoach officials said despite their best efforts in keeping services on schedule, increasing staff absences has forced them to make some changes.

A spokeswoman said: “As is the case with other transport operators and many other organisations, we are seeing a continuing impact on our staffing levels as a result of the pandemic.

“Our teams are working very hard to continue running our planned services for customers. However due to the increasing numbers of employees impacted by the virus, we may not be able to run every service as planned and there may be some changes to services.

“Where this is the case, we will ensure customers are updated through our customer channels with as much notice as possible.”