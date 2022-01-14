Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Inverness bus services face disruption amidst staff shortages

By Michelle Henderson
January 14, 2022, 8:44 am Updated: January 14, 2022, 9:33 am
Stagecoach Highland have taken to social media this morning to apologise to customers.
Stagecoach Highland have taken to social media this morning to apologise to customers.

Inverness commuters are being warned to prepare for disruption as Stagecoach endure further staff shortages.

Officials from Stagecoach Highland announced that due to short notice of drivers being forced to self-isolate, services across the city will be subject to delay or cancellation today.

In a statement, Stagecoach officials said despite their best efforts in keeping services on schedule, increasing staff absences has forced them to make some changes.

A spokeswoman said: “As is the case with other transport operators and many other organisations, we are seeing a continuing impact on our staffing levels as a result of the pandemic.

“Our teams are working very hard to continue running our planned services for customers. However due to the increasing numbers of employees impacted by the virus, we may not be able to run every service as planned and there may be some changes to services.

“Where this is the case, we will ensure customers are updated through our customer channels with as much notice as possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal