IN FULL: The Highland schools closed on January 14 By Lauren Robertson January 14, 2022, 8:45 am Updated: January 14, 2022, 10:40 am Highland Council has announced which schools will have to remain closed on January 14. Over the past week, a number of schools have been closed for various reasons, including heating not working and Covid related absences. The reasons behind today's closures have been described as "unforeseen circumstances". If your child's school is closed, there will most likely be materials made available to them online so they can continue their learning from home. School closures are updated daily on the Highland Council website. Here are the affected schools: Kilmuir Primary Nursery Kinlochleven High School – closed for pupils in S1-3 Muck Primary Muck Primary Nursery