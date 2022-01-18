Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Coastguard chaplain appointed to support staff and volunteers across the UK

By Louise Glen
January 18, 2022, 6:00 am
The Coastguard has appointed a chaplin for the first time.
The Coastguard has appointed a chaplin for the first time.

A commitment to caring for those on the frontline has led to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency appointing its first ever full-time chaplain.

Rev Tom Ebbens has been appointed to the post after a career in Her Majesty’s Coastguard both as a volunteer and a member of staff.

He says he sees the role for all faiths and none, a companion to those who serve on the frontline and who might need some extra support from time to time.

Mr Ebbens was appointed to the post after a pilot project which allowed him to fulfil a multi-faith chaplaincy role while still in his full-time coastal role overseeing volunteers.

As well as the full-time chaplain, he is also a curate with the Church of England in Cornwall.

The Coastguard celebrated 200 years last weekend.

Rev Tom Ebbens has been appointed as a chaplain to the Coastguard service. Pic: MCA.

Mr Ebbens said: “I see a major part of this job as being a companion on whatever road someone is currently on, wherever it takes them.

“People have fears and concerns, worries and challenges and sometimes they need someone to walk with them in those dark moments, to listen, to share the hurt and support them through that difficult time.

“People will often say things to a chaplain that they wouldn’t say to anyone else and that has got to be held somewhere, respected and acknowledged.”

He added: “Chaplaincy is a great thing for that to provide that service.”

‘A landmark appointment’

Claire Hughes, HM Coastguard director, said: “This is a landmark appointment in terms of our service.

“Tom is going to bring another level of care alongside the welfare led support systems we already have in place such as Trauma Risk Management (TRiM).

“He’s already proved that the care of chaplaincy can reach all people across all parts of the MCA as well as those serving in HM Coastguard.

“People know they can talk to him in confidence about their concerns and problems and that he will provide the support they need.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal