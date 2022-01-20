Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Woodland cover increased by 41% over 70 years at Beinn Eighe

By Ross Hempseed
January 20, 2022, 9:00 am Updated: January 20, 2022, 9:28 am
Beinn Eighe woodland
Beinn Eighe woodland cover has increased by 41% over the last 70 years. Picture by Lorne Gill.

Long-term tree planting has increased one of Scotland’s most expansive areas of natural woodland by 41%, which will help combat climate change.

According to NatureScot, woodland cover at the Beinn Eighe National Nature Reserve (NNR) in Wester Ross has increased from 158 hectares to 223 hectares.

Woodland cover at the reserve has increased by 41%. Tree-planting has been ongoing since the site was the first of its kind to be established in 1951.

The expanded woodland now allows animals to travel freely between the new growth and the ancient forests.

Around 800,000 trees have been planted in 70 years, with the majority being species such as birch, aspen, holly, rowan and oak.

New trees planted include birch, aspen and oak which will stand side by side with ancient trees. Picture by Lorne Gill.

Seeds are taken from the site and grown in a tree nursery to preserve the locality of the species and prevent invasive species from taking over.

NatureScot has been planting trees at a rate of 20,000 per year and is one of the ways to help combat climate change.

It also helps generate biodiversity in selected woodland areas that lack tree variety and expand habitats for the local wildlife.

800,000 trees planted over 70 years.

Tree-planting also helps limit the impact of natural phenomena such as flooding and heatwaves on the landscape.

The last phase of tree-planting will finish at the end of 2022, and in the future human interference will be kept to a minimum at the site to allow for natural growth.

Some experts argue that leaving the environment to grow naturally will allow for more successful development of habitats for plants and animals.

Doug Bartholomew, Beinn Eighe’s NNR manager, said: “The planted woodlands now link together all the fragments of ancient woodland on the nature reserve, creating a much more resilient environment for wildlife and to help combat climate change.

“For the next 70 years, our vision is to see the wood expand even more through natural processes, with a flourishing western pinewood supporting a range of healthy habitats and a rich variety of species.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal