How crocheting ‘worry worms’ sees Josie bring joy to others

By John Ross
January 25, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: January 25, 2022, 10:31 am
Josie Stanger makes crocheted 'worry worms' to help others.
Josie Stanger turned to knitting and crocheting for the therapy she needed while recovering from a recent operation.

Now her creations are helping others, providing a smile and some comfort to those facing a challenging time, particularly during the pandemic.

Josie, 42, a council care worker from Stromness, shares her random acts of kindness around Orkney where they are popular with people of all ages.

Crocheted ‘worry worms’ popular with all ages

After undergoing an operation in October to relieve pain in her arthritic thumbs, she was advised to exercise her hands to strengthen and improve her grip.

Already keen on knitting and crocheting, she then spotted a social media page, Random Acts of Crochet Kindness, and stitched together the two.

Her crocheted ‘worry worms’ were initially made for youngsters, but adults have also enjoyed receiving the gifts.

Josie has been overwhelmed by the response and the messages of thanks and appreciation she has received.

Josie with Orkney youngster Torrence Hill who received one of the worry worms.

She said: “I’m in no more pain now since the operation, and what better way to help myself through exercise by doing something I love and hopefully bringing a smile to others?

“They only take minutes to make and are very cute.

“I have started making mini hearts now as well and they will be shared soon.”

Josie has shared 100 worry worms around Kirkwall, Stromness and Dounby and will soon add Finstown to the list.

Gift comes with a positive message

Each bag she produces contains a colourful crocheted worm and a message – “When your worries become too severe, pull me out and draw me near.

“I will be there have no fear, your worry worm will bring you cheer.”

Josie, who works with Orkney Islands Council’s home care service, added:  “I have been overwhelmed by all the lovely messages I have received, including from one who was going to use it to help with her mindfulness.

“When you hear things like that, it tugs at your heart.

“This is a very small act to make a big difference in someone else’s life.

The crocheted worry worms come with a positive message
“We used to smile at people and get a smile back. But now, with the face masks you cannot do that.

“It’s just nice to receive something for nothing.”

Lynda Bradford, the council’s head of health and community care, said: “Josie’s story is yet another shining example of the extra efforts our staff go to, to put a smile on the faces of others.

“We are very proud to have Josie as part of our team.”

