'High Life Highland destroyed my life': Youth worker wins unfair dismissal case after stress and humiliation pushed her to the brink of suicide By Stuart Findlay January 31, 2022, 9:03 pm Janette Douglas had been working and volunteering with young people in Alness for 30 years. Picture by Sandy McCook