Balliemore Cup scores new sponsor as shinty sides discover routes to final

Teams discovered their routes to the final of shinty’s Ferguson Transport and Shipping Balliemore Cup as the draws took place at the sponsor’s base in Fort William.

The first draw was conducted by the firm’s managing director Ally Ferguson, along with his fellow directors Jack Ferguson and Lesley Innes.

The opening round was regionalised with the quarter-finals onwards an open draw.

The first set of ties, set for May 7 are – north section – Glenurquhart v Strathglass, Glengarry v Skye, Inverness v Lochaber, bye – Beauly; south section – Oban Celtic v Cruachanside, Ballachulish v Col Glen, Bute v Aberdour, bye – Inveraray.

This is the first year of Ferguson Transport and Shipping sponsoring the Balliemore Cup after a long-standing partnership with the Camanachd Association.

Sponsor boss signs three-year deal

Ferguson was more than happy to put his company’s name to such a prestigious tournament.

He said: “I’ve been involved in shinty for over 40 years and I know what it means to the communities that play the ancient game.

“Many of the areas in which we operate across Scotland play shinty and that includes a number of our employees, so we are delighted to extend our support for the sport by signing a three-year deal for title sponsorship of the Balliemore Cup.”

Gearing up for full shinty season

Derek Keir, chief executive of the Camanachd Association, is looking forward to hopefully a full season of action.

He said: “We are delighted that Ferguson Transport and Shipping have extended their support for shinty to encompass the title sponsorship for the Balliemore Cup – a national competition that always provides an exciting final.

“We now stand on the precipice of a full season once again and this draw will undoubtedly excite players, coaches and volunteers alike.”

Fascinating opening round fixtures

Steven MacKenzie, Camanachd Association president, is sure players, coaches and fans will have been eager to find out their opponents in the cup.

He said: “ There are plenty of great first round fixtures to whet the appetite with Strathglass making the short trip to Drumnadrochit to take on Glen Urquhart, while in the south section 2021 semi-finalists Bute face off against Aberdour.

“Beauly and Inveraray will be happy they go straight into the quarter-final courtesy of a bye. With the full draw taking place today, there is no doubt clubs will be mapping their potential route to the final.”

The quarter-final line-up, which will take place on June 4, will be: Ballachulish/Col Glen v Bute/Aberdour, Beauly v Glengarry/Skye, Glenurquhart/Strathglass v Oban Celtic/Cruachanside, Inveraray v Inverness/Lochaber.

The potential semi-finals are: Inveraray/Inverness/Lochaber v Glenurquhart/Strathglass/Oban Celtic/Cruachanside, Ballachulish/Col Glen/Bute /Aberdour v Beauly/Glengarry/Skye.

The final opponents will come from the following: Inveraray/Inverness/Lochaber/Glenurquhart/Strathglass/Oban Celtic/Cruachanside v Ballachulish/Col Glen/ Bute/ Aberdour/Beauly/Glengarry/Skye.

The semi-finals are set for July 2, with the final taking place on July 23.