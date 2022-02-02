Monster strength needed for Loch Ness Challenge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Organisers hope it’ll be third time lucky for an event designed to put adventurers through their paces.

Tourism company Visit Inverness Loch Ness believe that conditions are in its favour for the Loch Ness Challenge to finally go ahead, after twice being called off due to Covid.

The running and cycling event is due to take place from May 20-22.

Visit Inverness Loch Ness say the course follows a route around the loch, linking the Great Glen Way on the north with the South Loch Ness Trail, now called the Loch Ness 360.

Runners and cyclists are being invited to take part in one of three events: The Loch Ness Marathon Challenge, made up of one to three marathons over the weekend; the Loch Ness Ultra Marathon Challenge, which is three marathons in one day; or the Loch Ness Bike Challenge, a one-day cycle around the loch.

Those who complete all three marathons will have run 129kms over the course of three days.

Organisers have said the the good news is, there is still room for more runners and cyclists to sign up.

Challenge will have ‘positive impact’ for area

Michael Golding, chief executive of Visit Inverness Loch Ness, said: “With the inaugural Loch Ness Challenge originally planned to take place back in 2020, we are really excited to finally get going.

“To be able to welcome people back to this spectacular part of the world and showcase our fantastic Loch Ness 360 route will be really special after all this time.

“We hope the event will have a positive impact for local businesses and communities as we recover from the pandemic, and I would encourage people to get involved however they can.”

Craig Cunningham, project manager of the Bhlaraidh wind farm extension development at SSE Renewables, which is sponsoring the event, said a few of the staff have already signed up to either take part, or help out.

He said: “The Loch Ness Challenge is an exciting event, which has captured the imagination of people in the Highlands and beyond, and we are delighted that SSE Renewables is helping to make it happen.

“Many of the SSE Renewables team who live and work in the area are going to participate in the Loch Ness Challenge, as competitors or volunteers, and we are looking forward to a memorable weekend in May.”