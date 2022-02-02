Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Railway between Dingwall and Inverness closed after person struck on line

By Craig Munro
February 2, 2022, 8:06 pm Updated: February 2, 2022, 9:21 pm
The track at Inverness station. Picture by Sandy McCook
The stretch of railway between Dingwall and Inverness has been closed after a person was struck on the line.

Emergency services were sent to the scene, with services to Kyle of Lochalsh and the far north of Scotland disrupted as a result.

The incident was raised in a tweet from ScotRail at around 6.40pm, and it was confirmed the line had reopened at around 8.15pm.

In another tweet at 7.36pm, the company said the 5.13pm Kyle of Lochalsh train to Inverness was to move forward to Muir of Ord, while the 4pm Wick to Inverness would carry on to Dingwall.

It is the second time a person has been struck by a train on the same stretch of railway in less than a month, after someone fell on the track near Inverness on January 4.

