Railway between Dingwall and Inverness closed after person struck on line

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The stretch of railway between Dingwall and Inverness has been closed after a person was struck on the line.

Emergency services were sent to the scene, with services to Kyle of Lochalsh and the far north of Scotland disrupted as a result.

The incident was raised in a tweet from ScotRail at around 6.40pm, and it was confirmed the line had reopened at around 8.15pm.

NEW: I'm afraid that a person has been struck by a train between Dingwall and Inverness. The line is closed while the emergency services attend, this means services on the Kyle and Far North lines will be delayed. ^Angus pic.twitter.com/ev9ZsbycBg — ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 2, 2022

In another tweet at 7.36pm, the company said the 5.13pm Kyle of Lochalsh train to Inverness was to move forward to Muir of Ord, while the 4pm Wick to Inverness would carry on to Dingwall.

It is the second time a person has been struck by a train on the same stretch of railway in less than a month, after someone fell on the track near Inverness on January 4.