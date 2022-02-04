[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

People in Kingussie have been delivered a boost as post office services have been reinstated on the village’s High Street.

Grassroots of Kingussie has stepped in to fill the void after it was announced last month that Kingussie Paper Shop was to close, with post office services ceasing.

The new location now means that local residents are able to conduct countertop services again such as banking, collecting pensions and posting items.

‘Lovely to have the chance to provide a personal service’

Iona Malcolm, owner of Grassroots of Kingussie, said: “It has been really busy. We have had lots of people coming in to do their banking or to pay their bills.

“It is just such an essential service that the Post Office provides.

“A lot of senior citizens here are not comfortable with doing telephone banking or online banking. So it is lovely to have the chance to provide a personal service in here.”

The previous postmaster at Kingussie Paper Shop, Rehman Mahmood closed the doors to his paper shop on Sunday after citing business pressures as the reason for closure.

Local residents were left without services for just four days as swift action has reinstated services.

Newtonmore postmaster Graeme Irvine is running the temporary post office at Grassroots.

The worst kept secret in Speyside

Ms Malcolm added: “Because the Bank of Scotland closed a number of years ago now, I had personally been using the Post Office to bank our cash takings and we had concern over what we were going to do when it was announced that the Post Office was closing.

“Luckily, Graeme Irvine got in touch and we arranged for the temporary Post Office to be housed here in Grassroots.

“One of his members of staff, Shirley Campbell, she is doing some hours across here to make sure we are open and serving the public because I am not trained yet.

“I am just delighted.

“We are so fortunate to have the backing of Graeme as well as David and Louise Duff who work for Post Office Counters. They have just stepped in and set everything up for me.

“I have not been able to tell anybody until today.

“It is just the worst kept secret in Speyside – everybody and their granny knew.

“I am very happy this has happened now and I can shout it from the rooftops.

“It will bring people into the shop who haven’t been here before. I think Grassroots is seen as a quite a niche shop.”

A permanent solution is being sought for Kingussie, however, Ms Malcolm is hopeful the temporary facility will be made permanent.

She added: “We hope that it will become a permanent fixture. For now, we are just making sure the service is continued in Kingussie.”

Importance of local services recognised

David Duff, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We know how important a Post Office is to a community.

“We are delighted to have quickly restored service.

“We thank the Grassroots for allowing us to provide Post Office service from their store.”

The post office within Grassroots will be open from 1pm to 5pm from Tuesday to Friday.