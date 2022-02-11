Skye man becomes captain for the day as he celebrates 100th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Skye man becomes captain for the day as he celebrates 100th birthday

By Ellie Milne
February 11, 2022, 1:17 pm Updated: February 11, 2022, 1:29 pm
Donald MacAskill, known as Dolan, with his captain's hat and Master Iain Mackenzie
Donald MacAskill, known as Dolan, with his captain's hat and Master Iain Mackenzie

A 100-year-old man from Skye who spent his life at sea was granted a birthday wish to become captain for the day thanks to CalMac.

Donald MacAskill, known as Dolan, was invited on board the MV Lochnevis by Master Ian Mackenzie and his crew to mark his milestone birthday.

He was presented with a captain’s cap and a gift bag of goodies when the CalMac vessel was berthed in Armadale on Skye, in between runs to Mallaig, earlier this week.

A lifetime at sea

Donald MacAskill celebrated his 100th birthday this week. Supplied by CalMac.

Mr MacAskill was born in the village of Flesherin in Point on the Isle of Lewis on February 6, 1922, where he lived with his four brothers and three sisters.

He left school at 14 to make Harris Tweed with his father before starting an apprenticeship at a bakery in Stornoway.

He said: “My ambition was always to join the Merchant Navy and as soon as I was old enough in 1939, I left the island and went to Glasgow where I joined the crew of the SS Manela.

“I worked on the ship and helped out in the kitchen – the food was very bad at times.

“I also went to America, Canada and Australia while at sea, and could be away for up to two years at a time. It was always great to get on the boat in Glasgow and head home to Lewis.”

‘A huge character’

He is now a popular resident at the An Acarsaid Care Home on Broadford on Skye, where he participates in all the activities.

Manager Mandy Mackinnon described him as a “huge character” and shared that he loves playing and listening to ceilidh music, enjoys a nice dram and is a very competitive dominoes player.

Mr MacAskill added: “I returned to the Isle of Lewis a time after the war and spent many happy years living with my sister Mary Ann down in Back.

“I loved going down to the pier and watching the ferries come and go when we went to town, many a journey I enjoyed with CalMac – I have a small picture of the MV Suilven in my room – the seas and boats have also given me so much joy.”

Donald MacAskill was gifted a captain’s hat and a gift bag of CalMac goodies. Supplied by CalMac.

Mr Mackenzie said he and his crew were delighted to welcome Mr MacAskill to the MV Lochnevis to celebrate his special birthday.

He added: “He is a really interesting character who has travelled the world, and me and the crew were privileged to talk to him and listen to his wonderful stories.

“I am from Aird, a nearby village in Point, and it was my pleasure to present the hat and goodies to a fellow rubhach!”

