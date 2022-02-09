Lorry and car collision on A87 near Cluanie Inn blocks Highland road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A87 Invergarry road in the Highlands has been closed near Cluanie Inn following a collision involving a lorry and a car.

Traffic Scotland reported the route was shut on the banks of Loch Cluanie shortly before 6pm on Wednesday.

UPDATE ❗ ⌚ 18:00#A87 Cluanie Road restricted between Cluanie and Bun Loyne due to a police incident – one lane is now running. Police are on scene#TakeCare on approach#DriveSafe @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/vCnxvAaOBY — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 9, 2022

However, the agency said 10 minutes later that one lane had since reopened.

Traffic Scotland initially described the reason for the A87 closure as a “police incident”.

Police have since confirmed they have been called due a road traffic collision.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to a crash involving a lorry and a car on the A87 south of the Cluanie Inn at about 5.25pm.”

Police closed the road again at about 8.15pm but it was reported clear at 8.40pm.