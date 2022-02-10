Three Highland councillors to be appointed Older People’s Champions in next council session

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new scheme involving councillors becoming Older People’s Champions in the community will begin following the Highland local elections in May this year.

Members of the Highland Council’s Health, Social Care and Wellbeing Committee agreed to a new scheme for three councillors to become Older People’s Champions.

The new role would allow these councillors to interact with older people in communities across the Highlands.

It will also help increase face-to-face contact with Council members who can seem distant whilst serving a large geographical area such as the Highlands.

While agreed towards the tail-end of the current council session, the new positions will not start until the formation of the new Highland Council.

It comes after a motion was put forward to the Council in December last year, where members wanted officials to act as a link between council and community.

Charities such as Age Scotland and Scottish Older People’s Assembly have called on local authorities to create a network of people to influence change and protect the elderly’s interests.

‘Represent the tremendous diversity of the senior citizen community in Highland.’

The role will require the Champions to act as role models and advocate for the views and needs of the elderly.

They will also need to provide information and advice to the relatives and carers and to highlight to the Council good and bad practices within the care community.

Older People’s Champions will carry out duties for one year until 2023, where there will be a review.

Linda Munro, chairwoman of the Health, Social Care and Wellbeing Committee, said: “There is no doubt that the Older People’s Champion will be a role of many parts – reaching out and into all services and agencies to represent the tremendous diversity of the senior citizen community in Highland.

“Thankfully, gone are the days of assuming a person’s age defines them and further assuming the only service they require are social services.”

“In Highland, we are delighted to be joining more than half of Scottish Local Authorities who have either appointed members to this role already or are making a commitment to pilot the scheme following the forthcoming election.”

“Upon their introduction and completion of some initial training, Champions will play an important role in gathering opinions and insights from organisations, then funnelling them to the appropriate people who can act decisively and implement change.”