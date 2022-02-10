Three Highland councillors to be appointed Older People’s Champions in next council session

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Three Highland councillors to be appointed Older People’s Champions in next council session

By Ross Hempseed
February 10, 2022, 5:36 pm
older people's champions
The new pilot was decided at a meeting of the Highland Council's Health, Social Care and Wellbeing Committee. Picture by Sandy McCook.

A new scheme involving councillors becoming Older People’s Champions in the community will begin following the Highland local elections in May this year.

Members of the Highland Council’s Health, Social Care and Wellbeing Committee agreed to a new scheme for three councillors to become Older People’s Champions.

The new role would allow these councillors to interact with older people in communities across the Highlands.

It will also help increase face-to-face contact with Council members who can seem distant whilst serving a large geographical area such as the Highlands.

While agreed towards the tail-end of the current council session, the new positions will not start until the formation of the new Highland Council.

It comes after a motion was put forward to the Council in December last year, where members wanted officials to act as a link between council and community.

Charities such as Age Scotland and Scottish Older People’s Assembly have called on local authorities to create a network of people to influence change and protect the elderly’s interests.

‘Represent the tremendous diversity of the senior citizen community in Highland.’

The role will require the Champions to act as role models and advocate for the views and needs of the elderly.

They will also need to provide information and advice to the relatives and carers and to highlight to the Council good and bad practices within the care community.

Older People’s Champions will carry out duties for one year until 2023, where there will be a review.

Linda Munro, chairwoman of the Health, Social Care and Wellbeing Committee, said: “There is no doubt that the Older People’s Champion will be a role of many parts – reaching out and into all services and agencies to represent the tremendous diversity of the senior citizen community in Highland.

The appointed Champions will act as a link between the Highland Council and the community helping to protect the elderly’s interests. Supplied via Shutterstock.

“Thankfully, gone are the days of assuming a person’s age defines them and further assuming the only service they require are social services.”

“In Highland, we are delighted to be joining more than half of Scottish Local Authorities who have either appointed members to this role already or are making a commitment to pilot the scheme following the forthcoming election.”

“Upon their introduction and completion of some initial training, Champions will play an important role in gathering opinions and insights from organisations, then funnelling them to the appropriate people who can act decisively and implement change.”

