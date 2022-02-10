More than 140 new Covid cases reported in Shetland and Orkney

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 140 new Covid cases have been reported in Shetland and Orkney – 3% and 2% of their totals for the entire pandemic.

The latest figures have been included in the daily coronavirus update from Public Health Scotland.

The statistics show the 83 new Covid cases means Shetland has now reported 2,599 throughout the whole pandemic while 58 new cases in Orkney takes its total to 2,355.

Deaths reported in north and north-east

Deaths of patients with Covid have been confirmed in Aberdeen and the Highlands among more than 20 reported across Scotland.

Public Health Scotland’s daily coronavirus update included confirmation 24 patients have died across the country following a positive test result.

Among the deaths nationwide are one in the Aberdeen City Council area, one in the Highlands and one in Orkney.

There is currently a seven-day average of 14.7 deaths per day in Scotland, slightly higher than the 9.7 reported a month ago on January 10, but lower than the peak of the Omicron wave of about 21 reported on January 20.

Regional breakdown of Covid cases

Public Health Scotland’s Thursday update included confirmation of 7,275 new Covid cases from PCR and lateral flow results.

It means the seven-day average for cases is continuing to slowly decline – currently standing at 6,744 compared to 7260.3 on February 1.

However, the rate of decline has slowed since the initial drop following the peak of the Omicron wave in January.

The latest daily update means, due its small population, Shetland now has the highest seven-infection rate in Scotland per 100,000 people.

A total of 319 new cases in Aberdeen means it now has a seven-day rate of 1,126.8 – still significantly higher than the Scottish average of 792.3.

Meanwhile, there have been 384 new cases in Aberdeenshire, which now has a seven-day rate of 1,002 per 100,000 people.

There have been 244 new cases in the Highlands and 91 in Moray, which are both reporting below the Scottish average.

And there has been 22 new cases in the Western Isles, which has the lowest Covid rate in the country.

There were 904 people being treated in Scottish hospitals who have tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, which is 30 fewer than the previous day.

Track Covid in Scotland