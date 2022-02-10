More than 140 new Covid cases reported in Shetland and Orkney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More than 140 new Covid cases reported in Shetland and Orkney

By David Mackay
February 10, 2022, 4:23 pm Updated: February 10, 2022, 5:39 pm
Kirkwall. Photo: Shutterstock
More than 140 new Covid cases have been reported in Shetland and Orkney – 3% and 2% of their totals for the entire pandemic.

The latest figures have been included in the daily coronavirus update from Public Health Scotland.

The statistics show the 83 new Covid cases means Shetland has now reported 2,599 throughout the whole pandemic while 58 new cases in Orkney takes its total to 2,355.

Deaths reported in north and north-east

Deaths of patients with Covid have been confirmed in Aberdeen and the Highlands among more than 20 reported across Scotland.

Public Health Scotland’s daily coronavirus update included confirmation 24 patients have died across the country following a positive test result.

Among the deaths nationwide are one in the Aberdeen City Council area, one in the Highlands and one in Orkney.

There is currently a seven-day average of 14.7 deaths per day in Scotland, slightly higher than the 9.7 reported a month ago on January 10, but lower than the peak of the Omicron wave of about 21 reported on January 20.

Regional breakdown of Covid cases

Public Health Scotland’s Thursday update included confirmation of 7,275 new Covid cases from PCR and lateral flow results.

It means the seven-day average for cases is continuing to slowly decline – currently standing at 6,744 compared to 7260.3 on February 1.

However, the rate of decline has slowed since the initial drop following the peak of the Omicron wave in January.

The latest daily update means, due its small population, Shetland now has the highest seven-infection rate in Scotland per 100,000 people.

A total of 319 new cases in Aberdeen means it now has a seven-day rate of 1,126.8 – still significantly higher than the Scottish average of 792.3.

Meanwhile, there have been 384 new cases in Aberdeenshire, which now has a seven-day rate of 1,002 per 100,000 people.

There have been 244 new cases in the Highlands and 91 in Moray, which are both reporting below the Scottish average.

And there has been 22 new cases in the Western Isles, which has the lowest Covid rate in the country.

There were 904 people being treated in Scottish hospitals who have tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, which is 30 fewer than the previous day.

Track Covid in Scotland

