IN FULL: More than 100 Highland children off school due to closures By Lauren Robertson February 14, 2022, 8:54 am Updated: February 14, 2022, 8:56 am A number of schools and nurseries across the Highlands will remain closed on Monday. There are 94 primary school children who will be learning from home due to the closures, and a further six who should be in nursery. According to the Highland Council website, the schools are closed because of Covid and unforeseen circumstances. Here are the schools and nurseries that are closed on Monday: Alvie Primary Applecross Primary: Partially closed – nursery open Durness Primary Durness Primary Nursery Kinlochbervie Preschool Kinlochbervie Primary Scourie Primary Scourie Primary Nursery