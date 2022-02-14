IN FULL: More than 100 Highland children off school due to closures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A number of schools and nurseries across the Highlands will remain closed on Monday.

There are 94 primary school children who will be learning from home due to the closures, and a further six who should be in nursery.

According to the Highland Council website, the schools are closed because of Covid and unforeseen circumstances.

Here are the schools and nurseries that are closed on Monday:

Alvie Primary

Applecross Primary: Partially closed – nursery open

Durness Primary

Durness Primary Nursery

Kinlochbervie Preschool

Kinlochbervie Primary

Scourie Primary

Scourie Primary Nursery