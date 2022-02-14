New Craigs Hospital ward in Inverness closes due to Covid-19 outbreak

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Inverness hospital ward has closed its doors to patients and visitors following an outbreak of Covid-19.

Ruthven Ward at New Craigs Hospital has stopped accepting new admissions or visitors after a small number of Covid-19 cases were detected.

Health workers at the psychiatric facility on Leachkin Road are continuing to monitor and clinically assess patients as they work to control the outbreak.

Health bosses have stressed all in-patient care at the Inverness unit is continuing as normal.

Appropriate infection prevention and control measures are now being put in place.

All close contacts have been identified and have been given appropriate advice and support.

An NHS Highland spokeswoman said: “We have not reached this decision lightly and recognise that this could cause a great deal of concern and anxiety for patients and their loved ones during this time. These measures will be reviewed on a regular basis.

“If your visit is essential please contact the ward your relative or loved one is in, and the staff will support you with arrangements.

“Please do not visit any of our hospitals or care home settings if you or anyone else in your household has tested positive for COVID-19 or has any symptoms.”