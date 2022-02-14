New Craigs Hospital ward in Inverness closes due to Covid-19 outbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Craigs Hospital ward in Inverness closes due to Covid-19 outbreak

By Michelle Henderson
February 14, 2022, 5:48 pm Updated: February 14, 2022, 5:48 pm
New Craigs Hospital. Photo: DCT Media

An Inverness hospital ward has closed its doors to patients and visitors following an outbreak of Covid-19.

Ruthven Ward at New Craigs Hospital has stopped accepting new admissions or visitors after a small number of Covid-19 cases were detected.

Health workers at the psychiatric facility on Leachkin Road are continuing to monitor and clinically assess patients as they work to control the outbreak.

Health bosses have stressed all in-patient care at the Inverness unit is continuing as normal.

Appropriate infection prevention and control measures are now being put in place.

All close contacts have been identified and  have been given appropriate advice and support.

An NHS Highland spokeswoman said: “We have not reached this decision lightly and recognise that this could cause a great deal of concern and anxiety for patients and their loved ones during this time. These measures will be reviewed on a regular basis.

“If your visit is essential please contact the ward your relative or loved one is in, and the staff will support you with arrangements.

“Please do not visit any of our hospitals or care home settings if you or anyone else in your household has tested positive for COVID-19 or has any symptoms.”

