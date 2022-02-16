Two Highland groups secure funding to spruce up communities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Two Highland groups secure funding to spruce up communities

By Lauren Robertson
February 16, 2022, 4:55 pm Updated: February 16, 2022, 5:54 pm
Dingwall High Street will benefit from the funding. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Dingwall High Street will benefit from the funding. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Muir of Ord Development Trust and Dingwall Community Development Company have both secured funding to go towards keeping public spaces better maintained.

The Dingwall and Seaforth Area Committee was granted £100,000 through the Place-Based Investment Fund scheme in March last year as part of a scheme to help communities recover from Covid.

In Dingwall and Seaforth, £20,000 has already been invested into playparks and local businesses. It was decided that the remaining £80,000 would be dedicated to village and town amenities and maintenance.

Community groups could apply for the funding if they were formally constituted and established groups, charities or development trusts equipped to carry out identified repairs, replacements and seasonal maintenance.

‘Create an increased sense of civic pride’

£35,000 of the funding has been awarded to the Muir of Ord Development Trust in collaboration with Maryburgh Amenities Company.

It intends to “create an increased sense of civic pride in Muir of Ord and Maryburgh for the residents, visitors and local businesses who will experience a noticeable improvement in the upkeep and cleanliness of the streets, paths, amenities and public spaces.”

The group aims to improve the look of these areas by keeping them free of litter and weeds.

‘Providing a cleaner, greener environment’

Dingwall Community Development Company aims to encourage locals to use the town centre more by keeping it better maintained.

It said in its proposal: ” This is of particular importance in the present climate where studies have shown increased green space during moments of stress such as the Covid-19 pandemic has the potential to mitigate some of the negative effects of the stressor.”

The group was awarded £30,000 to do this.

Chairman of the Dingwall and Seaforth Area Committee, Graham MacKenzie, spoke of how important these projects would be to the local community.

“Both projects are set to provide an enhanced level of upkeep and cleanliness to core areas within our ward and work will be underway soon.

“This will be to the benefit of local residents, visitors / tourists and the businesses operating within the area.

“I look forward to seeing progress being made now we have allocated the funding.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal