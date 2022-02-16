Two Highland groups secure funding to spruce up communities

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Muir of Ord Development Trust and Dingwall Community Development Company have both secured funding to go towards keeping public spaces better maintained.

The Dingwall and Seaforth Area Committee was granted £100,000 through the Place-Based Investment Fund scheme in March last year as part of a scheme to help communities recover from Covid.

In Dingwall and Seaforth, £20,000 has already been invested into playparks and local businesses. It was decided that the remaining £80,000 would be dedicated to village and town amenities and maintenance.

Community groups could apply for the funding if they were formally constituted and established groups, charities or development trusts equipped to carry out identified repairs, replacements and seasonal maintenance.

‘Create an increased sense of civic pride’

£35,000 of the funding has been awarded to the Muir of Ord Development Trust in collaboration with Maryburgh Amenities Company.

It intends to “create an increased sense of civic pride in Muir of Ord and Maryburgh for the residents, visitors and local businesses who will experience a noticeable improvement in the upkeep and cleanliness of the streets, paths, amenities and public spaces.”

The group aims to improve the look of these areas by keeping them free of litter and weeds.

‘Providing a cleaner, greener environment’

Dingwall Community Development Company aims to encourage locals to use the town centre more by keeping it better maintained.

It said in its proposal: ” This is of particular importance in the present climate where studies have shown increased green space during moments of stress such as the Covid-19 pandemic has the potential to mitigate some of the negative effects of the stressor.”

The group was awarded £30,000 to do this.

Chairman of the Dingwall and Seaforth Area Committee, Graham MacKenzie, spoke of how important these projects would be to the local community.

“Both projects are set to provide an enhanced level of upkeep and cleanliness to core areas within our ward and work will be underway soon.

“This will be to the benefit of local residents, visitors / tourists and the businesses operating within the area.

“I look forward to seeing progress being made now we have allocated the funding.”