Oban residents to benefit from improved bus services

By Michelle Henderson
February 16, 2022, 7:55 pm
Officials propose to implement a number of measures to improve bus services in Oban and Lorn.
Residents on the west coast are to benefit from improved bus services thanks to a vital funding boost from the Scottish Government.

The Argyll and Bute Bus Partnership have laid out ambitious plans to help make local bus services in Oban and Lorn quicker and more reliable.

Officials propose to establish a bus lane on the A85 Oban to Perth trunk road and to upgrade existing traffic signals to help improve bus journey times and the reliability of services in and around the town.

The proposals follow a successful application by Argyll and Bute Council in collaboration with Hitrans, the regional transport partnership for the Highlands and Islands and local bus operator West Coast Motors for Scottish Government funding.

Argyll and Bute Council Leader and Hitrans board member Councillor Robin Currie said he hopes these improvements will be a “springboard” for further investments across the region.

He said: “The Bus Partnership Fund allows local authorities to work in partnership with bus operators to develop and deliver ambitious schemes that help to reduce congestion on our roads and address a decline in the number of people using public transport.

“I am delighted that the Argyll and Bute Bus Partnership has been successful with its exciting plans for Oban and Lorn and hope that it can be used as a springboard to deliver further improvements to local services.”

The Bus Partnership Fund will be utilised to establish a Bus Service Improvement Partnership for the Oban and Lorn area.

The partnership will look to bring together other key transport operators and organisations to improve local bus services.

Officials hope the investment will provide a viable alternative for residents in place of taking the car.

