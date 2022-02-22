Creel boat skipper fears his business will go under as a result of fishing ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Creel boat skipper fears his business will go under as a result of fishing ban

By Rita Campbell
February 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
The coloured boxes show the areas where fishing has been suspended.
A skipper on a tiny creel boat faces losing his family business due to an “unfair” fishing ban designed to protect cod stocks.

The Scottish Government has banned fishing in a large area of the Clyde between Kintyre and South Ayrshire for 11 weeks, and it appears the smallest boats will suffer the most.

Campbeltown skipper Paul McAllister, 32, is the owner of Serpico, a 33ft boat which uses a selective method to fish for prawns.

He has two crew members.

Paul McAllister with son Felix, one, aboard Serpico.

Mr McAllister has fished sustainably in the marine protected area (MPA) south of Arran for six years.

Creel fishermen are normally allowed to work the protected area because the method of catching does not damage the seabed.

The prawns swim inside the creel pots, whereas trawlers drag nets along the seabed.

However, all boats have been included in the ban, which was introduced on February 14.

The area affected includes the stretch of sea between Campbeltown and Ballantrae and the box south of Arran.

The Clyde Fishermen’s Association successfully campaigned to have part of the banned area, situated between the Mull of Kintyre Lighthouse and Stranraer, reduced.

This means that there is some ground left in the Clyde where trawlers can fish – but creel boats are unable to work there, as they would risk having gear towed away by the trawlers.

Mr McAllister, a father of one, said: “Three creel boats are affected. We can’t go anywhere else.

“I will need to use all my savings to survive. I have got a loan on the boat. I have still got all these expenses.

‘There was no consultation’

“I genuinely feel so let down by the powers that be.

“There was no consultation, and there is no science behind it.

He said that going by last year’s prices, he will lose out on £35,000 during the ban.

Serpico fishing in Campbeltown Loch.

Mr McAllister said: “It blows my mind that it can be legal for a government to simply tell me I cannot go to work.

“There has been no mention from the Scottish Government of any compensation for loss of earnings during the ban – the people making these decisions seem to have forgotten that it affects small business and real families in rural communities.

“Currently, in the best case scenario I will lose 25% of the year’s earnings for my business and for my crew.”

No financial assistance

Kenny Campbell, 47, skipper of the 32ft Soph Ash, a crab creeler which works out of Campbeltown, said: “I have got no income until the start of May. I’m getting no financial assistance.

“We creel fishermen feel we have been singled out. I have been fishing here for 30 years and I have never landed a cod in my life.

“It is crazy to blame three creel boats for disturbing spawning cod.”

Alistair Bally Philip, national coordinator of the Scottish Creel Fishermen’s Federation, called for creelers and divers to be exempt from the closure area, or be subject to separate management measures.

‘Severely impacted’

He said: “We would again highlight the fact that, unlike trawling and dredging, creel vessels can not simply move elsewhere.

“Those creel vessels whom are likely to be most severely impacted should be offered financial support.”

But the Scottish Government is standing firm.

A spokesman said: “The revised closure areas are a pragmatic and evidence-based solution to ensure that primarily, we are still seeking to protect the spawning cod whilst also mitigating potential socio-economic impacts on our vulnerable coastal communities.

“Whilst we fully understand that removal of the exemptions may come with short-term costs, this seasonal closure covers a short period of 11 weeks, during which vessels may fish in alternative locations, which the vast majority regularly do.”

