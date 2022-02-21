RAF Lossiemouth veterans welcome former Elgin Buccaneer to new Fife home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
RAF Lossiemouth veterans welcome former Elgin Buccaneer to new Fife home

By Claire Warrender
February 21, 2022, 4:26 pm Updated: February 21, 2022, 4:27 pm
Navigator Dan Needham, picture left, who flew in this actual jet alongside Buccaneer pilot Rick Phillips. Photo: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
RAF Lossiemouth veterans made the trip to Fife to see the former Elgin Buccaneer jet unveiled in a poignant ceremony.

A lone piper kicked off the formalities as serving RAF personnel joined Buccaneer veterans and families at the Scottish Deer Centre.

Park owners David Hamilton and Gavin Findlay bought the former fighter jet from a petrol station in Elgin.

And they transported it to Cupar, where it now takes pride of place on a replica runway complete with wind sock.

The plan is for it to become an educational tool for children who will be able to sit in the cockpit.

Fife Provost Jim Leishman performed the official unveiling and said he was excited to be there.

“It’s pleasure and an honour,” he said. “I’m so proud of this.”

A poignant day for RAF Lossiemouth Buccaneer veterans

But the event was particularly touching for the many veterans who flew in the Buccaneer during active service.

Among them was Flight Commander Rick Phillips, who piloted the aircraft for 22 years, and navigator Keith Nugent.

The pair served with 208 Squadron at Lossiemouth and were often teamed together, including during the 1991 Gulf War.

Keith Nugent, left, and Rick Phillips attended the Deer Centre for the Buccaneer unveiling.
Rick said: “I was everywhere it served and I loved it.

“It means a lot to me that we’ve actually kept it.

“I live in Elgin and didn’t want it to leave there but I’m glad it’s still in Scotland.”

Keith added: “I was very much a youngster but we all had a great love of the aeroplane.

“It’s a lovely aircraft.”

David and Gavin worked with the RAF Benevolent Fund to display the Deer Centre’s Buccaneer and install the runway.

A 250-tonne crane lifted the jet from the Cupar venue’s car park, over the trees to its new home.

The pair hope to restore it to its former glory while teaching children about its history.

And Gavin, whose grandfather served in the RAF in Canada, had a lump in his throat as it was unveiled.

“I had tears in my eyes.” he said. “It just means so much to me.

“The RAF Benevolent Fund will now help us get everything looking as it should.”

Setting up a veterans’ hub at the Scottish Deer Centre

David and Gavin also intend to work closely with the fund to to help Air Force veterans.

They will set up a veterans’ hub within the Scottish Deer Centre where former servicemen and women can seek help and advice.

Gavin Davey, director of the RAF Benevolent Fund for Scotland, Northern Ireland and Cyprus, said the hub was important.

The Buccaneer is on a mock runway. Photo: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

“There’s a tremendous pride associated with having served one’s country and asking for help when it’s required,” he said.

“Hundreds, if not thousands, of kids come here every year.

“Many come with parents or grandparent, many of whom have served their country.

“Maybe having a conversation with them will help them in their hour of need.”

Deer Centre Buccaneer service

The Deer Centre Buccaneer was delivered to the RAF in 1970 and served with 216 Squadron and 208 Squadron.

And it carried out UN peacekeeping missions in Lebanon while based in Cyprus.

It was then assigned to RAF Lossiemouth in 1987.

And four years later it went to Iraq during the Gulf War.

But in 1994, 208 Squadron was disbanded and the jet was retired.

After its service at RAF Lossiemouth, the Buccaneer stood guard outside a petrol station in Elgin for more than 20 years until David spotted it for sale on Gumtree.

He and Gavin bought it for £28,000 and spent a further £26,000 transporting it 140 miles to Fife.

