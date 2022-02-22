More than 80 affordable homes to be ready in Fort William by April 2024 in £23million project

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work has begun on a new £23.94 million affordable housing development in Fort William, partly funded by Highland Council.

The Link Group development at Upper Achintore marks the start of a five-zone masterplan to build more than 300 homes in the area.

The houses are due for a “phased handover” by 2024.

Fort William, known as the Outdoor Capital of the UK, has a housing shortage.

The lack of homes limits the numbers of people who can to come to live and work in the town.

The housing was originally planned when a jobs boom was earmarked for the town at the aluminum factory on the outskirts of Fort William.

First phase will deliver 82 homes

This first phase of development will deliver 82 affordable homes, a mix of one to four-bedroom homes for social and mid-market rent.

Some of the homes will be offered for sale under the New Supply Shared Equity scheme.

Five of the homes will be fully wheelchair accessible.

Colin Culross, Link Group commercial director, said: “We look forward to working with our partners, JR Construction (Scotland) Ltd, WGC Scotland Ltd and TSL Contractors Ltd.

“They will deliver these new, affordable and sustainable homes to the area, improving housing choices for the local community.”

Link plans to employ 32 local people through contractors. The commitment to local jobs was made through the tendering process.

Mr Culross continued: “We would also like to thank the Scottish Government and Highland Council for supporting this exciting new development.”

£14.8 million-worth of investment

The Scottish Government has invested in the project by providing funding of £12.8 million. Highland Council has invested £2million.

Highland Council leader, Councillor Margaret Davidson, said: “It is very good to see work begin on the Upper Achintore development.

“It will provide much-needed, sustainable and affordable homes for people in Fort William

“The £2million greener infrastructure investment by Highland Council underlines the local authority’s commitment.

“This will enable developers to get moving with infrastructure to enable housing sites to progress.”

‘We want everyone to have a safe home’

Scottish Government cabinet secretary for housing Shona Robison said: “We want everyone to have a safe, warm affordable home that meets their needs.

“I am delighted that the Scottish Government has been able to provide £12.8 million to support the delivery of these 82 high-quality, energy efficient affordable homes for rent and ownership in the Fort William area.”

There will be a phased programme of handovers with completion of the homes targeted for April 2024.