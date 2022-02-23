Large quantity of copper stolen from properties in Golspie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A large quantity of copper has been stolen from two properties from Golspie in Sutherland.

Police are appealing for information after copper piping and copper tanks were stolen in the Dunrobin area.

It is understood that the thefts occurred between Thursday, January 27 and Monday, February 7.

Copper is an extremely desirable metal for several technology applications, therefore the price of scrap copper has increased in recent years.

Anyone with any information or anyone who can help identify and trace those responsible are asked to contact Police Scotland 101 quoting incident 1792 of February 7, 2022.