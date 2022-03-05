Man who died in single-car crash in Stromness named

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man killed in single-car crash near Stromness, Orkney, has been named as Simon Johnson.

Mr Johnson, from Northern Ireland, died following a crash on the A965 Stromness to Kirkwall road at around 8.10 am on Friday, March 4.

Emergency services were called however the 37-year-old could not be saved and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been made aware and have asked their privacy be respected at this time.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police appeal

Sergeant David Miller of the Highland and Islands Road Policing unit said:

“We are still appealing to anyone who may have information about the crash to come forward, especially those who may have dashcam footage from the road around the time of the incident.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0537 of Friday, 4 March.”