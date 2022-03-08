Olympic gold medalist Chris Boardman reveals his plan to move to Cairngorms

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Olympic gold medalist Chris Boardman is planning to make his family home in the Cairngorms.

The cyclist revealed his plan on Tuesday’s BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme.

The three-times world record breaker, told sport reporter Phil Goodlad he loved Scotland, and used his bike to take photographs in the Highlands and Islands.

He was on the radio show to speak about the UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 time trial event coming to Stirling.

Mr Boardman, who won an individual Olympic medal in 1992, said: “Major sporting events are a reason to be somewhere spectacular.”

He said that people who don’t normally follow particular sports are always attracted by the big events, like the one coming to Stirling.

‘It’s going to be spectacular’

He said: “Many people follow the Tour de France each year that may not follow any other cycling event.

“I hope the world championships do that for Scotland.”

Mr Boardman, who hails from Merseyside, often shares pictures on his social media pages to encourage people to use bikes instead of cars.

He continued: “Such countryside, such history to show off here [in Stirling] and it is just going to be spectacular.”

Asked if he took in the beauty of his surroundings when he travelled, he said: “I think some of them did, I was miserable and focused on the tarmac.

“I now use a bike for getting out and taking photographs, and we are looking to living [in Scotland] in the future, in the Cairngorms.

It was a blast, I’ll be forever grateful to the people of the region, it’s Leaders and of course @AndyBurnhamGM for the opportunity to help. As the cliché goes ‘I’ll be back’ https://t.co/i8md7kPiZd — Chris Boardman (@Chris_Boardman) January 22, 2022

“A bike can be used for sport, for going about to do things, like getting to school and for taking photographs.”

Mr Boardman said he used his bike to take photos all over Scotland including the west coast and in the Western Isles.

Rangers have been encouraging people to use bikes more

The news will be music to the ears of the Cairngorms National Park as it has been asking more people to use bikes.

National park rangers have been working to get people to get about in a more green way.

In addition to this, rangers have been using their bike journeys to engage with visitors and residents in the national park.

Rangers have also been using bikes in research to determine how easy it is or how difficult it is to get between various point As and point Bs in the park.