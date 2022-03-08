Olympic gold medalist Chris Boardman reveals his plan to move to Cairngorms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Olympic gold medalist Chris Boardman reveals his plan to move to Cairngorms

By Louise Glen
March 8, 2022, 11:43 am Updated: March 8, 2022, 3:58 pm
Chris Boardman spoke briefly of his plan to move to the Cairngorms. PA Photo : John Giles
Chris Boardman spoke briefly of his plan to move to the Cairngorms. PA Photo : John Giles

Olympic gold medalist Chris Boardman is planning to make his family home in the Cairngorms.

The cyclist revealed his plan on Tuesday’s BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme.

The three-times world record breaker, told sport reporter Phil Goodlad he loved Scotland, and used his bike to take photographs in the Highlands and Islands.

He was on the radio show to speak about the UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 time trial event coming to Stirling.

Who wouldn’t want to move to the Cairngorms with views like these? Picture by Cairngorms National Park.

Mr Boardman, who won an individual Olympic medal in 1992, said: “Major sporting events are a reason to be somewhere spectacular.”

He said that people who don’t normally follow particular sports are always attracted by the big events, like the one coming to Stirling.

‘It’s going to be spectacular’

He said: “Many people follow the Tour de France each year that may not follow any other cycling event.

“I hope the world championships do that for Scotland.”

Mr Boardman, who hails from Merseyside, often shares pictures on his social media pages to encourage people to use bikes instead of cars.

He continued: “Such countryside, such history to show off here [in Stirling] and it is just going to be spectacular.”

Asked if he took in the beauty of his surroundings when he travelled, he said: “I think some of them did, I was miserable and focused on the tarmac.

“I now use a bike for getting out and taking photographs, and we are looking to living [in Scotland] in the future, in the Cairngorms.

“A bike can be used for sport, for going about to do things, like getting to school and for taking photographs.”

Mr Boardman said he used his bike to take photos all over Scotland including the west coast and in the Western Isles.

Rangers have been encouraging people to use bikes more

Cairngorms National Park Authority rangers have been working to use their bicycles more. Pictures by Jason Hedges.

The news will be music to the ears of the Cairngorms National Park as it has been asking more people to use bikes.

National park rangers have been working to get people to get about in a more green way.

In addition to this, rangers have been using their bike journeys to engage with visitors and residents in the national park.

Rangers have also been using bikes in research to determine how easy it is or how difficult it is to get between various point As and point Bs in the park.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal