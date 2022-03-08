Ben Nevis rescue under way for a ‘number of’ climbers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A number of climbers are being rescued from the UK’s highest mountain.

Lochaber and Glencoe mountain rescue teams were sent to multiple incidents on 4,413ft high Ben Nevis today.

Police Scotland have confirmed they are coordinating the effort with mountain rescue teams.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of a number of people in difficulty on Ben Nevis around 2.15pm on Tuesday, 8 March.

“Police are currently coordinating a mountain rescue operation with a number of personnel from mountain rescue teams in attendance.”

On Monday, Lochaber MRT dealt with three incidents in what it described as “Alpine” conditions.

With alpine conditions on the hills over the last few days, there has been plenty of people out enjoying what Lochaber… Posted by Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team on Tuesday, 8 March 2022

More as we get it.