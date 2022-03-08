Ben Nevis rescue under way for a ‘number of’ climbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ben Nevis rescue under way for a ‘number of’ climbers

By Mike Merritt
March 8, 2022, 8:05 pm
Lochaber and Glencoe Mountain Rescue teams are involved in Ben Nevis call-out
Lochaber and Glencoe Mountain Rescue teams are involved in Ben Nevis call-out

A number of climbers are being rescued from the UK’s highest mountain.

Lochaber and Glencoe mountain rescue teams were sent to multiple incidents on 4,413ft high Ben Nevis today.

Police Scotland have confirmed they are coordinating the effort with mountain rescue teams.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of a number of people in difficulty on Ben Nevis around 2.15pm on Tuesday, 8 March.

“Police are currently coordinating a mountain rescue operation with a number of personnel from mountain rescue teams in attendance.”

On Monday, Lochaber MRT dealt with three incidents in what it described as “Alpine” conditions.

With alpine conditions on the hills over the last few days, there has been plenty of people out enjoying what Lochaber…

Posted by Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team on Tuesday, 8 March 2022

More as we get it. 

