Search for missing Glencoe climber stood down due to weather

The search for a missing hillwalker in Glencoe has been called off due to bad weather.

Neil Gillingham was last seen at about 1.30pm on Sunday near the summit of Stob Coire Nam Beith.

His dog was found safe on Monday, but mountain rescue teams have been find the 43-year-old.

Now police have said the search, which has also involved Glencoe, Lochaber, Oban, RAF mountain rescue teams and the HM Coastguard helicopter, has been called off as bad weather rolls in.

They plan to resume the effort once mountain rescue teams deem it safe to do so.

Mr Gilingham was wearing a blue Rab waterproof jacket, black thermal trousers and brown walking boots when he set off.

Multiple rescues on Ben Nevis

It has been a tragic week in the hills, with repeated call-outs for the mountain rescue teams.

On Tuesday, a 28-year-old man died after falling nearly 1,000ft on Ben Nevis.

The incident was one part of a mammoth rescue attempt, which also left two people in hospital with minor injuries.

Inspector Matt Smith, mountain rescue coordinator at the police urged the public to take extra care when heading out in the coming weeks.

“We would urge those seeking to venture into the outdoors to take extra care,” he said.

“Challenging winter conditions still prevail in the hills with large areas totally covered in snow and ice.

“A slip in these situations may have very serious or fatal consequences.

“The volunteer mountain rescue teams across Scotland are an amazing network of dedicated and highly skilled people who will do everything they can to assist you if you find yourself in difficulty but responsibility for staying safe on the mountains rest with us all and involves good planning, sound decision making and the ability to carry and use the correct equipment.”

If you do need help while out in the mountains, call 999, ask for police and then mountain rescue.