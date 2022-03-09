Search for missing Glencoe climber stood down due to weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highlands & Islands

Search for missing Glencoe climber stood down due to weather

By Lauren Robertson
March 9, 2022, 4:19 pm Updated: March 9, 2022, 4:27 pm
Collage of missing Neil Gillingham on a police officer.
Neil Gillingham.

The search for a missing hillwalker in Glencoe has been called off due to bad weather.

Neil Gillingham was last seen at about 1.30pm on Sunday near the summit of Stob Coire Nam Beith.

His dog was found safe on Monday, but mountain rescue teams have been find the 43-year-old.

Now police have said the search, which has also involved Glencoe, Lochaber, Oban, RAF mountain rescue teams and the HM Coastguard helicopter, has been called off as bad weather rolls in.

They plan to resume the effort once mountain rescue teams deem it safe to do so.

Mr Gilingham was wearing a blue Rab waterproof jacket, black thermal trousers and brown walking boots when he set off.

Multiple rescues on Ben Nevis

It has been a tragic week in the hills, with repeated call-outs for the mountain rescue teams.

On Tuesday, a 28-year-old man died after falling nearly 1,000ft on Ben Nevis.

The incident was one part of a mammoth rescue attempt, which also left two people in hospital with minor injuries.

Inspector Matt Smith, mountain rescue coordinator at the police urged the public to take extra care when heading out in the coming weeks.

“We would urge those seeking to venture into the outdoors to take extra care,” he said.

“Challenging winter conditions still prevail in the hills with large areas totally covered in snow and ice.

“A slip in these situations may have very serious or fatal consequences.

“The volunteer mountain rescue teams across Scotland are an amazing network of dedicated and highly skilled people who will do everything they can to assist you if you find yourself in difficulty but responsibility for staying safe on the mountains rest with us all and involves good planning, sound decision making and the ability to carry and use the correct equipment.”

If you do need help while out in the mountains, call 999, ask for police and then mountain rescue.

