Crews from Dingwall tackle car on fire near Conon Bridge

Crews from Dingwall fire station are responding to reports of a car on fire near Conon Bridge.

Crews were made aware of a car on fire on the B9169 Muir of Ord to Shoreton road at around 9.30pm on Friday.

A spokeswoman from the fire service said the car was on a stretch of road near Conon Bridge.

Two appliances from Dingwall arrived at the car at around 9.45pm and remain on the scene.

It is not yet known whether anyone was injured in the incident.

More information as we get it.