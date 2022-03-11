Crews from Dingwall tackle car on fire near Conon Bridge By Lauren Robertson March 11, 2022, 10:04 pm Updated: March 11, 2022, 10:05 pm Fire crews are attending a car on fire. Picture by Chris Sumner. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Crews from Dingwall fire station are responding to reports of a car on fire near Conon Bridge. Crews were made aware of a car on fire on the B9169 Muir of Ord to Shoreton road at around 9.30pm on Friday. A spokeswoman from the fire service said the car was on a stretch of road near Conon Bridge. Two appliances from Dingwall arrived at the car at around 9.45pm and remain on the scene. It is not yet known whether anyone was injured in the incident. More information as we get it. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Dozens of firefighters tackle large wildfire near Dingwall Person trapped in car has to be cut free by fire crews following crash near Dyce Police in attendance at two-car crash that hit traffic lights in Bridge of Don Fire crews tackle Aberdeen blaze containing plastics and waste for almost 11 hours