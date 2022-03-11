Dean Sutherland retains WBC title with points victory over Corey McCulloch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dean Sutherland retains WBC title with points victory over Corey McCulloch

By Jamie Durent
March 11, 2022, 11:11 pm
Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland
Aberdonian Dean Sutherland defended his WBC International silver welterweight title with a points victory over Corey McCulloch.

Racking up his 13th professional victory and extending his unbeaten record, earning a 98-92 win at the Beach Ballroom.

Sutherland retained the belt he picked up at the same venue in November, when he defeated Michele Esposito.

It was a controlled and composed performance from Sutherland, who utilised his speed and quick-hitting to good effect.

McCulloch had stepped in at last-minute to contest the belt against Sutherland, after struggles to find an opponent, with the two familiar to one another having been sparring partners.

Sutherland held the centre of the ring well in the first two rounds, landing a couple of key body shots against his counterpart from Arbroath.

A hard left from Sutherland caught McCulloch flush on the chin and drew a smirk from the Angus fighter, but he was more than keeping Sutherland on his toes.

Backed by a partisan home crowd, Sutherland floored McCulloch with a swift right in the fifth and ramped up his combinations, sniffing an opportunity to end the fight early. McCulloch spent most of the sixth round pinned against the ropes.

Aberdeen's Dean Sutherland defended his WBC International Silver welterweight title
McCulloch recovered well in the next couple of rounds, halting his opponent’s momentum and dragging the contest into a 10th and final round.

Sutherland ended the fight with a swollen right eye but as the clock ticked past 11pm, the work he put in during the early rounds saw him home.

The 23-year-old has already spoken of his desire to win titles and he continues to enhance his burgeoning reputation.

On the undercard, Northern Sporting Club’s Edward Donovan made short work of Mike Jurik, recording a first-round knockout after just 83 seconds to extend his unbeaten record to 3-0.

Ayr’s Calvin McCord was a points winner over Rustem Fatkhullin, triumphing 60-55 after six rounds, while Dundee’s Ryan Gall edged out Alex Tukhtarov 58-57 on points.

In an exhibition bout at the start of the night, Ben Bartlett, who hails from Dingwall and fights out of Highland Boxing Academy, delivered an entertaining contest with Hayden Hill from Arbroath.

