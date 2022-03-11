Dean Sutherland retains WBC title with points victory over Corey McCulloch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdonian Dean Sutherland defended his WBC International silver welterweight title with a points victory over Corey McCulloch.

Racking up his 13th professional victory and extending his unbeaten record, earning a 98-92 win at the Beach Ballroom.

Sutherland retained the belt he picked up at the same venue in November, when he defeated Michele Esposito.

It was a controlled and composed performance from Sutherland, who utilised his speed and quick-hitting to good effect.

McCulloch had stepped in at last-minute to contest the belt against Sutherland, after struggles to find an opponent, with the two familiar to one another having been sparring partners.

Sutherland held the centre of the ring well in the first two rounds, landing a couple of key body shots against his counterpart from Arbroath.

A hard left from Sutherland caught McCulloch flush on the chin and drew a smirk from the Angus fighter, but he was more than keeping Sutherland on his toes.

Backed by a partisan home crowd, Sutherland floored McCulloch with a swift right in the fifth and ramped up his combinations, sniffing an opportunity to end the fight early. McCulloch spent most of the sixth round pinned against the ropes.

McCulloch recovered well in the next couple of rounds, halting his opponent’s momentum and dragging the contest into a 10th and final round.

Sutherland ended the fight with a swollen right eye but as the clock ticked past 11pm, the work he put in during the early rounds saw him home.

The 23-year-old has already spoken of his desire to win titles and he continues to enhance his burgeoning reputation.

On the undercard, Northern Sporting Club’s Edward Donovan made short work of Mike Jurik, recording a first-round knockout after just 83 seconds to extend his unbeaten record to 3-0.

Ayr’s Calvin McCord was a points winner over Rustem Fatkhullin, triumphing 60-55 after six rounds, while Dundee’s Ryan Gall edged out Alex Tukhtarov 58-57 on points.

In an exhibition bout at the start of the night, Ben Bartlett, who hails from Dingwall and fights out of Highland Boxing Academy, delivered an entertaining contest with Hayden Hill from Arbroath.