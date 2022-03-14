Man hurt in Nairn nightclub assault

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man suffered a facial injury during an assault in a Nairn nightclub.

The 23-year-old was attacked in the club on Church Street at about 2.30am on Sunday. He declined medical treatment at the time.

Police are now appealing for anyone who saw the incident to come forward.

A spokesman said: “The nightclub was busy and officers are asking anyone who may have seen what happened to get in touch.

“If you can assist with inquiries then please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0548 of Sunday, March 13, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”