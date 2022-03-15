Thousands more critically endangered pine hoverflies released in the Cairngorms to boost population

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thousands more critically endangered pine hoverflies released in the Cairngorms to boost population

By Lauren Robertson
March 15, 2022, 8:28 pm Updated: March 15, 2022, 8:42 pm
Genevieve Tompkins and Helen Taylor releasing pine hoverfly larvae. Picture by RZSS.
Genevieve Tompkins and Helen Taylor releasing pine hoverfly larvae. Picture by RZSS.

Thousands of pine hoverfly larvae are being released into three forest habitats in Cairngorms National Park.

Following a record-breaking breeding season at Highland Wildlife Park last year, teams from Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) and the Rare Invertebrates in the Cairngorms (RIC) have been doing staggered releases since October.

The pine hoverflies are bred at the park in purpose-built huts before being let out into nature.

About 3,000 of the critically endangered species are being released this week into areas that are carefully managed for conservation by Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) and the RSPB.

According to Genevieve Tompkins, RIC project officer, this week’s release is the “ultimate reward” after years of working to conserve the species.

She said: “This is an exciting time for our volunteers and local communities, who have really taken the pine hoverfly to heart.

Pine hoverfly larvae. Photo by RZSS.

“These releases are the culmination of many years’ hard work by a broad range of people, including the Malloch Society, RIC pine hoverfly species champion Eileen Mathers and all our project partners.

“Seeing these rare and beautiful flies back in a diverse forest is the ultimate reward for all these efforts.”

‘Huge positive impact on forest ecosystems’

RZSS conservation programme manager, Helen Taylor, explained the important role pine hoverflies play in the ecosystem.

“The pine hoverfly is one of the most endangered species in Britain and has not been seen here in its adult form for almost a decade,” she said.

“Each individual pine hoverfly larva is a lifeline for our native population and, collectively, these little insects have a huge positive impact on forest ecosystems, acting both as pollinators and waste removers.

Helen Taylor helping release pine hoverfly larvae. Picture by RZSS.

“Ecosystem restoration relies on so many moving parts working together and by collaborating with FLS and the RSPB we’ve been able to align our missions, creating suitable habitat and then restoring the species that call it home.”

The story of the pine hoverfly is one of many that will be shared at Scotland’s Wildlife Discovery Centre once it is completed next year.

