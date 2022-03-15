Thousands more critically endangered pine hoverflies released in the Cairngorms to boost population

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of pine hoverfly larvae are being released into three forest habitats in Cairngorms National Park.

Following a record-breaking breeding season at Highland Wildlife Park last year, teams from Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) and the Rare Invertebrates in the Cairngorms (RIC) have been doing staggered releases since October.

The pine hoverflies are bred at the park in purpose-built huts before being let out into nature.

About 3,000 of the critically endangered species are being released this week into areas that are carefully managed for conservation by Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) and the RSPB.

According to Genevieve Tompkins, RIC project officer, this week’s release is the “ultimate reward” after years of working to conserve the species.

She said: “This is an exciting time for our volunteers and local communities, who have really taken the pine hoverfly to heart.

“These releases are the culmination of many years’ hard work by a broad range of people, including the Malloch Society, RIC pine hoverfly species champion Eileen Mathers and all our project partners.

“Seeing these rare and beautiful flies back in a diverse forest is the ultimate reward for all these efforts.”

‘Huge positive impact on forest ecosystems’

RZSS conservation programme manager, Helen Taylor, explained the important role pine hoverflies play in the ecosystem.

“The pine hoverfly is one of the most endangered species in Britain and has not been seen here in its adult form for almost a decade,” she said.

“Each individual pine hoverfly larva is a lifeline for our native population and, collectively, these little insects have a huge positive impact on forest ecosystems, acting both as pollinators and waste removers.

“Ecosystem restoration relies on so many moving parts working together and by collaborating with FLS and the RSPB we’ve been able to align our missions, creating suitable habitat and then restoring the species that call it home.”

The story of the pine hoverfly is one of many that will be shared at Scotland’s Wildlife Discovery Centre once it is completed next year.