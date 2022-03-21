Cost of North Kessock bottle bank ballot weighs in at just shy of £3,000

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The total cost of a ballot to determine the placement of bottle banks in a Black Isle village has cost the taxpayer almost £3,000.

Highland Council confirmed the tally following the community vote in North Kessock last month.

Printing costs were £1,788.74 for the ballot papers with the time of staff estimated to cost around £1,000.

The placement of the bottle banks in the main car park by council staff – which has now been undertaken – is not thought to have exceeded £100.

The total cost by Highland Council’s estimation weighs in at £2,888.47.

Why was a ballot required?

The ballot was called for after a dispute spanning almost five years over the placement of the bottle banks.

They were originally placed at the main car park prior to the renovation of the North Kessock Ticket Office.

Work began in 2018.

The bottle banks were removed from the area to allow for refurbishment and the creation of a coastal garden.

They were due to return, however, some who disagreed with their return voiced concern.

The recycling facilities were later removed from the car park by “persons unknown”.

They were once located by the lifeboat station under the Kessock Bridge.

They latterly took up residence in Ferry Brae – one of the two options available to voters.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “Members of the council’s communities and place committee agreed on November 25, 2020 that a community ballot was the only conclusive and democratic way to resolve the situation.

“This would provide community assurance that the final decision will be the majority view of the community.

“The community ballot has been held, the democratic decision made, and the council is now implanting the community’s choice of location for the bottle banks.”

‘Good value’ if dispute is put to bed

Local councillor Gordon Adam said: “I think it is good value if it settles a long running dispute and bad feeling within the village.

“It is actually less than I thought.

“I am very glad they have been put in place.

“I am also conscious that the community council will be screening them in the very near future.”

Mr Adam said he hopes relationships can be restored to benefit the local community.

He added: “I very much hope that the community divisions will be healed.

“I hope people can move on with projects to improve the village that people agree on.

“I think that is the important thing.”

An Audit Scotland spokeswoman said: “Under Best Value legislation all Scottish councils have a duty to ensure good governance and effective use of their resources.

“Councils also have a democratic responsibility to involve and empower their communities in the decisions that will impact them.”