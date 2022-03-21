Cost of North Kessock bottle bank ballot weighs in at just shy of £3,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Cost of North Kessock bottle bank ballot weighs in at just shy of £3,000

By Chris MacLennan
March 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 21, 2022, 2:41 pm
The final cost of the ballot to determine the placement of North Kessock's bottle banks has been revealed.
The total cost of a ballot to determine the placement of bottle banks in a Black Isle village has cost the taxpayer almost £3,000.

Highland Council confirmed the tally following the community vote in North Kessock last month.

Printing costs were £1,788.74 for the ballot papers with the time of staff estimated to cost around £1,000.

The placement of the bottle banks in the main car park by council staff – which has now been undertaken – is not thought to have exceeded £100.

The total cost by Highland Council’s estimation weighs in at £2,888.47.

The total cost of the ballot to the taxpayer is just shy of £3,000

Why was a ballot required?

The ballot was called for after a dispute spanning almost five years over the placement of the bottle banks.

They were originally placed at the main car park prior to the renovation of the North Kessock Ticket Office.

Work began in 2018.

The bottle banks were removed from the area to allow for refurbishment and the creation of a coastal garden.

They were due to return, however, some who disagreed with their return voiced concern.

The recycling facilities were later removed from the car park by “persons unknown”.

They were once located by the lifeboat station under the Kessock Bridge.

They latterly took up residence in Ferry Brae – one of the two options available to voters.

The bottle banks are now in the village’s main car park

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “Members of the council’s communities and place committee agreed on November 25, 2020 that a community ballot was the only conclusive and democratic way to resolve the situation.

“This would provide community assurance that the final decision will be the majority view of the community.

The community ballot has been held, the democratic decision made, and the council is now implanting the community’s choice of location for the bottle banks.”

‘Good value’ if dispute is put to bed

Local councillor Gordon Adam said: “I think it is good value if it settles a long running dispute and bad feeling within the village.

“It is actually less than I thought.

“I am very glad they have been put in place.

“I am also conscious that the community council will be screening them in the very near future.”

Councillor Gordon Adam. Picture by Sandy McCook

Mr Adam said he hopes relationships can be restored to benefit the local community.

He added: “I very much hope that the community divisions will be healed.

“I hope people can move on with projects to improve the village that people agree on.

“I think that is the important thing.”

An Audit Scotland spokeswoman said: “Under Best Value legislation all Scottish councils have a duty to ensure good governance and effective use of their resources.

“Councils also have a democratic responsibility to involve and empower their communities in the decisions that will impact them.”

