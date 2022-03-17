Gulls given a stay of execution in Invergordon as species moved onto ‘at risk’ group

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A cull of gull eggs will not go ahead in Invergordon this year, as some species have been moved onto a list of endangered species.

Councillor Maxine Morley-Smith, who represents the Cromarty Firth ward, told constituents that she and a fellow councillor had tried to get permission to reduce the numbers of birds in the Highland town.

But, due to a change in legislation, the cull would not be able to go ahead.

Herring gulls – that plague townsfolk with squawking, dive bombing, stealing of food -have been moved onto a “red list” after a huge decline in numbers.

In a post on social media, Ms Morley-Smith said: “I’m sorry to disappoint but [Councillor] Pauline Munro and I had hoped to seek funding for a ‘gull nursery reduction scheme’ this year as it’s been four years since we did the last one.

“We were all set to get the funding package and book the firm to do it when we were hit with a few new developments regarding the protection of birds.”

Ms Morley-Smith explained that since the last cull, the birds were now on the red list of conservation category.

She continued: “Clearly they don’t live in Invergordon!”

Stop feeding the birds

“Anyway, this means that unlike before when the eggs could be removed in April and June – every possible attempt at scaring them off needs to be carried out.”

As the Press and Journal has previously reported the gulls are in danger of extinction.

She said there were two courses of action open to people. The first is to stop feeding the birds, the second is to engage a firm with birds of prey to scare them off.

“Not sure the gulls of Invergordon would blink an eye or flap a wing at a kestrel or falcon,” she joked.

Saying time was too short to apply for a licence this year, she said: “So we will plan ahead for next year and hope to carry out the cull.

“Meantime I apologise in advance for the squawking, dive bombing, stealing of food and other incidents that you will encounter. ”

Nature Scot has issued a comprehensive guide about what can be done to manage wild birds.