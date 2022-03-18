Spring has finally arrived! Parts of Highlands could reach 20C over weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Spring has finally arrived! Parts of Highlands could reach 20C over weekend

By Craig Munro
March 18, 2022, 12:55 pm Updated: March 18, 2022, 1:09 pm
Nairn Beach on a sunny day. Picture by Sandy McCook
Nairn Beach on a sunny day. Picture by Sandy McCook

Some areas of the Highlands may be basking in temperatures that are more familiar in the height of summer this weekend, as high pressure pushes the mercury towards 20C.

The Met Office has said the north of Scotland may be the warmest part of the UK over Saturday and Sunday, and pleasant weather is set to continue into next week.

Among the hottest parts will be Aviemore and Inverness, where mountains to the south will draw out moisture from the air, resulting in dry conditions that look likely to reach into the high teens.

The Met Office’s weather map of forecast temperatures in Scotland at 3pm on March 19.

Richard Miles, a spokesman for the meteorological agency, said: “An area of high pressure is centred over Denmark, and the way the air circulates around that centre brings air up from the south-east continental air mass.

“Air finishing up around the Highlands will be originating in the north of Italy and southern France.

“That is the air direction, which is a factor, but the high pressure will also be keeping the skies clear and the sun is that much warmer in late March than it is in January or February, so it will heat up the air that bit quicker.”

Maximum Saturday temperatures

  • Aberdeen 8C
  • Inverness 14C
  • Fraserburgh 11C
  • Elgin 15C
  • Ullapool 16C
  • Aviemore 17C
  • Stornoway 12C
  • Kirkwall 12C
  • Lerwick 9C
  • Laurencekirk 9C

Forecast

The sun will be blazing in the middle of tomorrow afternoon over Ullapool, which is forecast to reach 16C, and Aviemore, which could reach 17C or higher.

The Moray Firth will soak in some of the lovely weather too, with Elgin forecast to hit 15C tomorrow – the same temperature as Fort William.

Stornoway, Kirkwall and Lerwick are all expected to hit 10C to 12C on Saturday.

Aberdeen will be a bit cooler on Saturday due to its position on the coast, not quite reaching double figures, while Fraserburgh is likely to only go as high as 11C.

However, the high pressure should build further into next week, and temperatures in Aberdeen could reach the mid-teens on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal