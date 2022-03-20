Highland butcher heading for California to compete in the ‘Olympics of meat’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Highland butcher has his eyes set on being named the world’s finest in his field after being picked to compete in the “Olympics of meat”.

Barry Green, who runs Cairngorm Butchers in Grantown, will jet off to California to represent Team GB in the World Butchers’ Challenge.

He is one of only two Scots on the team, which draws talent from across the UK.

A total of 15 teams will face off between September 2 and 4 in Sacramento.

How does the event work?

The teams will be challenged to get creative with a range of different meats.

It’s the first time on the top stage for Barry, but he has previously won titles at Scottish level.

He said: “We have three hours to cut and prepare beef, chicken, lamb and pork. Then we’ve got to display it in an attractive way.

“It’s held in a big American stadium and it’s an intense competition. But it’s a great way to test your skills.

“I never thought I’d end up doing this when I first got my shop.”

The challenge involves the teams using their own seasonings, spices and marinades to create their final products.

The event, dubbed the “Olympics” of the industry, will attract butchers from all over the world.

They will be judged on a range of criteria, including technique, workmanship, innovation and overall finish.

‘We hope he can bring the title back to the Highlands’

Cairngorm Butchers has caused a stir recently with its sausages using cookie butter.

The recipe, created by employee Katie Hay, uses Lotus Biscoff biscuits and spread to create its distinctive flavour.

Barry said that customers have been divided about the caramel and cinnamon flavours. That said, each batch has sold out quickly.

Barry said: “We like trying new flavours and I’m happy for the team to try anything. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.”

Karen Martin, chairwoman of Grantown Business Association, said: “We are excited that Barry will be competing in the World Butchery Challenge.

“We hope he can bring back the title to the Highlands.”

Ireland were the winners of the last World Butchers Challenge in 2018.

New Zealand were second and Australia were third.

Barry had been due to represent Team GB in 2020 but the event was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.