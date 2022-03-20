Highland butcher heading for California to compete in the ‘Olympics of meat’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Highland butcher heading for California to compete in the ‘Olympics of meat’

By Stuart Findlay
March 20, 2022, 6:00 am
Barry Green from Cairngorm Butchers will compete in California later this year. Picture by Catriona Parmenter Photography
Barry Green from Cairngorm Butchers will compete in California later this year. Picture by Catriona Parmenter Photography

A Highland butcher has his eyes set on being named the world’s finest in his field after being picked to compete in the “Olympics of meat”.

Barry Green, who runs Cairngorm Butchers in Grantown, will jet off to California to represent Team GB in the World Butchers’ Challenge.

He is one of only two Scots on the team, which draws talent from across the UK.

A total of 15 teams will face off between September 2 and 4 in Sacramento.

How does the event work?

The teams will be challenged to get creative with a range of different meats.

It’s the first time on the top stage for Barry, but he has previously won titles at Scottish level.

He said: “We have three hours to cut and prepare beef, chicken, lamb and pork. Then we’ve got to display it in an attractive way.

“It’s held in a big American stadium and it’s an intense competition. But it’s a great way to test your skills.

“I never thought I’d end up doing this when I first got my shop.”

The challenge involves the teams using their own seasonings, spices and marinades to create their final products.

The event, dubbed the “Olympics” of the industry, will attract butchers from all over the world.

They will be judged on a range of criteria, including technique, workmanship, innovation and overall finish.

‘We hope he can bring the title back to the Highlands’

Cairngorm Butchers has caused a stir recently with its sausages using cookie butter.

The recipe, created by employee Katie Hay, uses Lotus Biscoff biscuits and spread to create its distinctive flavour.

Barry said that customers have been divided about the caramel and cinnamon flavours. That said, each batch has sold out quickly.

Barry Green following an award win in 2012. Picture by David Whittaker-Smith.

Barry said: “We like trying new flavours and I’m happy for the team to try anything. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.”

Karen Martin, chairwoman of Grantown Business Association, said: “We are excited that Barry will be competing in the World Butchery Challenge.

“We hope he can bring back the title to the Highlands.”

Ireland were the winners of the last World Butchers Challenge in 2018.

New Zealand were second and Australia were third.

Barry had been due to represent Team GB in 2020 but the event was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

