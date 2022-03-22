‘He was a visitor favourite’: Highland Wildlife Park announce death of Arctic fox

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Keepers at the Highland Wildlife Park have spoken of their devastation following the death of their Arctic fox.

Seven-year-old male fox Bard was put to sleep by keepers after developing a health issue.

Staff at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s park in Kincraig confirmed the ailment was age-related.

Taking to social media, they shared a picture of Bard as they announced the sad news.

They said Bard had become a park favourite who would be “greatly missed” by visitors and staff alike.

They wrote: “We are sad to announce the loss of our seven-year-old male Arctic fox, Bard, who was recently put to sleep following age-related health issues.

“He was a visitor favourite and will be greatly missed by everyone who worked with him.”

‘He’s at peace now’

The news has garnered a sad reaction on social media, with visitors expressing their disappointment.

Anne Gargouch wrote: “Aww very sad. He’s at peace now and would have had a wonderful caring time at WHP and well taken care of. Thoughts are with you all it must be heartbreaking for all of you.”

Lauren Donald said her son Caleb will be “heartbroken” by the news having recently adopted a for his birthday.

She wrote: “My son Caleb will be heartbroken, he loves the snow Foxes and adopted them for his 9th birthday, that was what he asked for. This is so very sad.”

Ernie Rettie added: “So sorry to hear this, we were up a few weeks ago and he was a bit poorly, glad he isn’t in pain now.”