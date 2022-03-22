‘He was a visitor favourite’: Highland Wildlife Park announce death of Arctic fox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘He was a visitor favourite’: Highland Wildlife Park announce death of Arctic fox

By Michelle Henderson
March 22, 2022, 5:13 pm Updated: March 22, 2022, 6:13 pm
Keepers at the Kincraig park have announced the death of seven-year-old Arctic Fox Bard.
Keepers at the Highland Wildlife Park have spoken of their devastation following the death of their Arctic fox.

Seven-year-old male fox Bard was put to sleep by keepers after developing a health issue.

Staff at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s park in Kincraig confirmed the ailment was age-related.

Taking to social media, they shared a picture of Bard as they announced the sad news.

They said Bard had become a park favourite who would be “greatly missed” by visitors and staff alike.

They wrote: “We are sad to announce the loss of our seven-year-old male Arctic fox, Bard, who was recently put to sleep following age-related health issues.

“He was a visitor favourite and will be greatly missed by everyone who worked with him.”

‘He’s at peace now’

The news has garnered a sad reaction on social media, with visitors expressing their disappointment.

Anne Gargouch wrote: “Aww very sad. He’s at peace now and would have had a wonderful caring time at WHP and well taken care of. Thoughts are with you all it must be heartbreaking for all of you.”

Lauren Donald said her son Caleb will be “heartbroken” by the news having recently adopted a for his birthday.

She wrote: “My son Caleb will be heartbroken, he loves the snow Foxes and adopted them for his 9th birthday, that was what he asked for. This is so very sad.”

Ernie Rettie added: “So sorry to hear this, we were up a few weeks ago and he was a bit poorly, glad he isn’t in pain now.”

