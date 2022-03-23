Pupils in Orkney making a splash by swimming 2,200 miles to raise money for Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Pupils in Orkney making a splash by swimming 2,200 miles to raise money for Ukraine

By Lottie Hood
March 23, 2022, 10:34 am Updated: March 23, 2022, 12:40 pm
Pupils and staff 'swim to Ukraine' to raise funds for ongoing humanitarian crisis. Supplied by Orkney Council.
Pupils and staff 'swim to Ukraine' to raise funds for ongoing humanitarian crisis. Supplied by Orkney Council.

Pupils and staff from a school in Orkney are swimming the distance to Ukraine to raise money for the ongoing crisis – all from their local swimming pool.

Around 60 pupils from Sanday School are taking part in the challenge.

Pupils from P1-P4 are swimming lengths in their local swimming pool to raise money for the DEC Ukraine Appeal. Staff are also taking part.

Still a long way to go

Head teacher Kristen Muir said it is around 2,200 miles from Orkney to Ukraine so the sponsored swim will be scaled accordingly. Those swimming lengths during public sessions will also be counted.

Pupils taking part at Sanday Swimming Pool in Orkney. Supplied by Orkney Council.

Ms Muir said: “All staff and pupils were keen to do something meaningful and raise much needed money to support the humanitarian efforts.

“Although we are far removed from what Ukrainians are experiencing, we can still empathise, educate, and share our thoughts and feelings.

“We are very proud of our young people, and indeed our whole community for playing their part and wanting to raise money.”

The teacher added that they were fortunate to be able to use the local swimming pool for the fundraiser.

This comes after Orkney councillors rejected a bid in December to channel funds towards older pools such as Sanday’s in Orkney which are “in a bad way”.

So far, those taking part have managed to reach Edinburgh and still have many miles to go.

All the money raised with be donated to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]