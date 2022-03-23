Pupils in Orkney making a splash by swimming 2,200 miles to raise money for Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pupils and staff from a school in Orkney are swimming the distance to Ukraine to raise money for the ongoing crisis – all from their local swimming pool.

Around 60 pupils from Sanday School are taking part in the challenge.

Pupils from P1-P4 are swimming lengths in their local swimming pool to raise money for the DEC Ukraine Appeal. Staff are also taking part.

Still a long way to go

Head teacher Kristen Muir said it is around 2,200 miles from Orkney to Ukraine so the sponsored swim will be scaled accordingly. Those swimming lengths during public sessions will also be counted.

Ms Muir said: “All staff and pupils were keen to do something meaningful and raise much needed money to support the humanitarian efforts.

“Although we are far removed from what Ukrainians are experiencing, we can still empathise, educate, and share our thoughts and feelings.

“We are very proud of our young people, and indeed our whole community for playing their part and wanting to raise money.”

The teacher added that they were fortunate to be able to use the local swimming pool for the fundraiser.

This comes after Orkney councillors rejected a bid in December to channel funds towards older pools such as Sanday’s in Orkney which are “in a bad way”.

So far, those taking part have managed to reach Edinburgh and still have many miles to go.

All the money raised with be donated to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.