Home News Highlands & Islands

Man remains in hospital with serious injuries after Skye crash

By Craig Munro
March 25, 2022, 4:45 pm Updated: March 25, 2022, 5:00 pm
The A87 on Skye. Picture from Google Maps
An appeal for witnesses to a road crash on Skye which resulted in a man being taken to hospital with serious injuries has been launched by police.

The 27-year-old was the sole occupant of a blue Suzuki Swift when it left the road at around 1.35pm on Thursday.

Soon afterwards, emergency services were called to the scene on the A87 at Varigill, south of Portree, and a stretch of the road was closed off for six hours to allow officers to investigate.

The driver was taken to Raigmore Hospital, where he remains.

Police are now urging anyone who saw the incident or the vehicle to get in touch with them.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald from the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the Suzuki Swift traveling on the A87 prior to the incident to please get in touch.

“We are also keen to speak with motorists who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time in question.

“If you believe you can assist our inquiries, please call 101, quoting incident 1602 of 24 March.”

