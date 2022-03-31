Rail services returning to normal as the Highland main line reopens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Rail services returning to normal as the Highland main line reopens

By Michelle Henderson
March 31, 2022, 8:29 am Updated: March 31, 2022, 11:48 am
Rail services on the Highland Main Line have been revised as the safety inspections are carried out along the route.
Northbound train services have resumed as safety inspections along the Highland main line end.

The Perth to Inverness line was closed by rail bosses on Thursday morning as safety inspections were carried out between Carrbridge and Inverness.

ScotRail officials said the works were commissioned following reports of a “possible track defect.”

The Highland main line has now reopened.

Commuters are being warned to expect disruption until 11:30am.

Scotrail took to their website to apologise for the inconvenience.

They wrote: “Staff have now carried out their inspection and we can reopen the line. We’re sorry for the inconvenience this morning.”

The 8:45am Inverness service to Glasgow Queen Street was cut short this morning due to the works.

The service departed from Perth, missing out all eight stations along the Highland Main Line.

The 6:55am northbound service to Inverness also suffered the same fate.

Services cancelled due to staff illness

Commuters on the Far North Line have also been facing delays this morning due to a number of train cancellations.

Services between Inverness and Wick have been pulled from the schedule after a member of on-train staff fell ill.

The 2pm Inverness to Wick services has been withdrawn.

It follows on from the cancellation of the 8:02am service from Wick to Inverness.

