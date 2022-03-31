Rail services returning to normal as the Highland main line reopens

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Northbound train services have resumed as safety inspections along the Highland main line end.

The Perth to Inverness line was closed by rail bosses on Thursday morning as safety inspections were carried out between Carrbridge and Inverness.

ScotRail officials said the works were commissioned following reports of a “possible track defect.”

The Highland main line has now reopened.

Commuters are being warned to expect disruption until 11:30am.

Scotrail took to their website to apologise for the inconvenience.

They wrote: “Staff have now carried out their inspection and we can reopen the line. We’re sorry for the inconvenience this morning.”

The 8:45am Inverness service to Glasgow Queen Street was cut short this morning due to the works.

The service departed from Perth, missing out all eight stations along the Highland Main Line.

The 6:55am northbound service to Inverness also suffered the same fate.

Services cancelled due to staff illness

Commuters on the Far North Line have also been facing delays this morning due to a number of train cancellations.

Services between Inverness and Wick have been pulled from the schedule after a member of on-train staff fell ill.

The 2pm Inverness to Wick services has been withdrawn.

It follows on from the cancellation of the 8:02am service from Wick to Inverness.